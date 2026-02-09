Eight people displaced in triplex fire Saturday

Firefighters were on the scene of the triplex fire that displaced eight residents Saturday in the 1100 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. (Everett Fire Department)

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Fire can be seen in the window of a triplex on Saturday in the 1100 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. (Everett Fire Department)

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Firefighters were on the scene of the triplex fire that displaced eight residents Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in the 1100 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett, Washington. (Everett Fire Department)

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EVERETT — Eight people were displaced during a Saturday afternoon triplex fire in Everett.

Around 3:54 p.m. Saturday, Everett fire crews responded to a report of a triplex fire in the 1100 block of Wetmore Avenue. An hour later, firefighters transitioned to overhaul operations, according to an Everett Fire Department social media post.

No injuries were reported.

Most crews had cleared the scene by around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, but the overhaul operation continued for around an hour, according to Everett Fire Department spokesperson Rachael Doniger. An engine remained at the scene overnight for fire watch until investigators could safely enter in the morning.

City of Everett social workers from the Community Alternative Response Everett team assisted eight displaced residents, the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan