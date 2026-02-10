Edmonds Food Bank receives $850K in federal funds for new location

Volunteers and employees navigate through a tented and crowded walkway as donations come in and food is brought out to waiting customers at the Edmonds Food Bank on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Edmonds Food Bank received $850,000 in federal funding toward construction of a new food bank, the organization announced in a press release Thursday.

On Feb. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a federal spending bill, allocating funding to many projects throughout the country.

In 2024, the food bank launched a $12 million capital campaign for a new location. The food bank currently operates out of the basement of Edmonds United Methodist Church, a space it has outgrown, food bank spokesperson Kellie Lewis said in the release. The food bank team is actively seeking a site for its future home.

“The steadfast commitment of our leaders to keeping neighbors facing food insecurity at the forefront, especially in these challenging times, continues to inspire our team,” Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis said in the release. “We’re deeply grateful for the momentum this brings as our community comes together to make this new food bank a reality.”

Over the past year, food banks across Snohomish County have faced increased need due to federal funding cuts, rising food costs and economic instability. In 2025, the Edmonds Food Bank saw a 30% increase in customers, now serving more than 1,500 households per week.

“The federal grant is great news for Edmonds and a powerful step toward ensuring no one in our city goes hungry,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said in the release. “This reflects great trust and commitment to the Edmonds Food Bank, a pivotal organization that shows up every day for our community.”

The federal funding is the largest source of funding to date for the capital campaign, according to the release. In December, the food bank received a $250,000 grant from Amazon. The food bank has raised about $2.5 million to date, the release said.

A new space would have expanded storage, increased distribution hours and space for community partners.

“This grant will go toward building a new facility to move the food bank out of a leased space and into a more functional and inviting space, so the food bank can have the ability to serve nearly twice as many households, store extra fresh, nutritious food, and offer space for services like job training and health care,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, in the release.

The Edmonds Food Bank is inviting community members to share local experiences of food insecurity through an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/EdmondsFood.

“I am glad to have secured funding to help build the Edmonds Food Bank and Community Engagement Space,” said Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, in the release. “This building will help local organizations feed the community, fight poverty and come together for events.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.