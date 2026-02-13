Three dead and two injured in collision Thursday near Gold Bar

Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Gold Bar in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

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Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Gold Bar in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

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EVERETT — Two men and one woman died in a three-vehicle collision Thursday evening that blocked U.S. 2 near Gold Bar for more than seven hours.

Around 5:17 p.m. Thursday, a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling west on U.S. 2 near milepost 31 while a 2023 Ford F-150 and a 2025 Honda CR-V were traveling east, according to a Washington State Patrol press release. The Fusion crossed the center line and struck the F-150.

Both cars came to rest with the Fusion blocking the westbound lane and the F-150 blocking one of the eastbound lanes, the release said. The Honda struck the F-150 and came to rest in a ditch off the eastbound shoulder.

The Fusion and the F-150 caught on fire, with flames engulfing one vehicle Washington State Patrol spokesperson Kelsey Harding said.

First responders pronounced the driver of the Fusion, Colin Brown, 30, of Mill Creek, and occupants of the F-150, James Khezri, 56, and Elham Javadi, 52, both of Woodinville, deceased at the scene. First responders transported the Honda’s two occupants to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett for unspecified injuries.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, the roadway reopened, Harding said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan