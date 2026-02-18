Letter: Ashamed of racism at schools

Editor,

I recently learned through one of my husband’s business clients about an African American family who was renting from them on South Whidbey. Apparently, the tenant, who is a mother, was distressed by the amount of bullying her children were experiencing in the South Whidbey School District because they are Black. She left the island and moved to a suburb of Seattle.

I was baffled and fully ashamed. What the hell is happening to us?

We all need to do better. Full stop.

Patricia Duff

Langley