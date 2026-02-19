Anna Usitalo’s 37 leads Shorecrest girls past Ferndale

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 6 Shorecrest 90, No. 10 Ferndale 69

SHORELINE — Anna Usitalo kept Shorecrest’s state hopes afloat with a 37-point effort that eliminated the Golden Eagles. Jorja Perrin added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Scots, who will face Meadowdale 11:45 a.m. Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 55, No. 3 Stanwood 47

SNOHOMISH — The Warriors used a late comeback to earn a state bid.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

No. 1 Snohomish 47, No. 4 Meadowdale 36

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers advance to state.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A District 1 Tournament

Lakewood 63, Burlington-Edison 56

MOUNT VERNON — Behind Caleb Greenland (17 points), Carter Langum (15) and Derek Willson (14), the Cougars (16-7) moved on to Saturday’s District 1-5 cross-over game. Lakewood will face either Prosser or Ellensburg in a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup.