2026 Lucid Air Touring delivers all-electric on steroids

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If a mere Tesla does not scratch your electric car itch, perhaps the 2026 Lucid Air Touring will.

The electric four-door sedan, with a distinct sporty, luxury, highly-refined vibe, seats up to five adults in posh comfort. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain generates 620 horsepower, 885 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-to-60 miles per hour time of 3.4 seconds.

Lucid Air is offered in Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and the high-performance Sapphire trims. The fully-equipped Sapphire provides an incredible 1,234 horsepower.

Powered by a 92 kWh battery that provides an estimated range of over 400 miles. The battery pack includes 18 modules, and new high-density cells to increase charging times. Lucid Air achieves a 10-to-80 per cent charge in approximately 25 minutes. A Level 2 home charger, like the one in my garage, requires nine to 12 hours for a full charge.

Lucid is manufactured in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, with my tester cracking the $100,000 mark.

A test drive to Snoqualmie Casino and the backroads home through Carnation, Fall City, Duvall, Monroe and Snohomish proved the perfect testing grounds. Lucid raced from the 70-mile per hour speed limit to triple digits in the blink of an eye, laying the pass grade to waste.

The remainder of the drive was spent enjoying the Air Touring’s smooth, quiet ride, unmatched handling, and almost limitless creature comforts. Favorites included the Mojave PurLuxe leather alternative heated front seats with massage function, wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, Bluetooth, and the 21-speaker surreal pro sound system.

Other goodies taken for granted were the auto-dimming, power folding, heated exterior mirrors, adaptive front lighting system, 34-inch glass cockpit display and retractable pilot panel screens, power illuminated door handles, and other stuff designed to clearly show off.

Exterior highlights include black 20-inch aero range wheels that mesh with the “Infinite Black Metallic” coat of enamel, illuminated Lucid badge on the front, micro-lens array of full LED headlights, and darkened trim to create an aggressive “blacked-out” finish to create a stealth look.

The power trunk is easily accessible and include 22 cubic feet of storage space plus a hidden, deep storage well to hide valuables or separate wet items. The “frunk” adds another 10 cubic feet to space to transport smaller items.

The 2026 Lucid Air Touring features advanced safety technology centered around the DreamDrive suite which includes standard automatic emergency braking, 3D surround view monitoring, auto park, blind spot display, and adaptive cruise control.

It utilizes 32 sensors, including radar, cameras, and optional LiDAR for comprehensive collision protection and driver assistance and optional hands-free driving capabilities.

My week touring country roads and the interstate in sunshine, rain, sleet, and even a little snow did not faze the Lucid Air Touring in the slightest. Luxury and technology are delivered in spades, all inside an electric wrapper.

It almost made we want to embark on a long road trip. Cross-country, baby. But that’s something I have yet to experience. With charging infrastructure expanding, but still in its infancy, I’ll wait another year or two.

Base Price: $81,450

Price As Driven: $100,550

Destination charge is included in base price. Vehicles are provided by the manufacturer. List price may vary at local dealerships.