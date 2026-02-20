Man convicted of manslaughter after stabbing death of his friend on a camping trip

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EVERETT — A Whatcom County Superior Court jury found an Arlington man guilty of manslaughter Thursday in connection with the 2019 stabbing of his friend at a campsite near Baker Lake.

This is the third trial since prosecutors charged Alexander Vanags, 36, with second-degree murder in April 2019. Vanags appeared before a jury in 2025 and 2022, but both trials ended in deadlocks, according to reporting by The Bellingham Herald.

In the early morning of April 13, 2019, Vanags called 911 from River Rock Tobacco & Fuel, a few miles from his home in the Gleneagle neighborhood of Arlington. He told the dispatcher he’d stabbed Mark Stebakov, 28, of Arlington, to death two or three hours earlier, at a campsite 70 miles northeast of the gas station.

During the 911 call, Vanags reportedly said Stebakov bashed his head into the ground, so he grabbed whatever he could to defend himself.

Upon arrival, a Stillaguamish tribal police officer saw that Vanags had blood on him. He reportedly repeated the story, saying Stebakov “went crazy and attacked him and he begged him to stop,” according to the charges. Eventually, Vanags reported he got the upper hand.

Vanags told law enforcement he’d left a gun on his vehicle’s dashboard and a knife on the floorboard. Through the window, the officer observed a machete with a serrated blade and a .357-caliber Ruger revolver in plain view. Later on, police found Stebakov’s wallet in the vehicle, alongside phones belonging to both men.

Vanags was treated at Cascade Valley Hospital for minor abrasions to his face, arms and hands. Detectives reportedly couldn’t find any bumps or scrapes on the back of his head.

Law enforcement found Stebakov’s body covered by a blanket at the campsite. Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies counted at least 10 stab wounds.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Stebakov bled to death. An autopsy revealed wounds to the front and back of the body, as well as the neck and head.

The two men were on psychedelic drugs while camping together, The Bellingham Herald reported. Prosecutors said Vanags intentionally caused his friend’s death, while Vanags’ attorneys argued he acted in self-defense.

The third trial began Jan. 13, with proceedings lasting five weeks, Whatcom County Superior Court Clerk Raylene King said in an email. The jury began deliberation on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the jury acquitted Vanags of second-degree murder but found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

Superior Court Judge Lee Grochmal ruled Vanags can remain out of custody on bail until the sentencing. A placeholder date for the sentencing was scheduled for March 17.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan