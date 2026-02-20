Letter: Anti-Soros editorial cartoon was antisemitic

I have always supported The Herald’s opinion and cartoon pages, even when you publish opinions with which I strongly disagree, because I sometimes find opposing opinions to be thought-provoking.

However, I am horrified at a recent HeraldNet gallery of editorial cartoons, one of which was about George Soros unleashing rats as paid protestors. This cartoon is blatantly antisemitic and feeds into white supremacist conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the world. (Would you post a cartoon/meme about the Obamas being apes?) I hope you will issue a letter of apology to the Jewish community of Snohomish County, and that in future you’ll be more careful about ensuring that racist or antisemitic cartoons are not selected by your staff.

Pattipeg Harjo

Marysville

Opinion editor’s note: While I understand that some readers will view certain cartoons differently, nothing in the cartoon itself appeared to reference Jewish people. The cartoon, in our interpretation, appeared to refer to allegations — unsubstantiated — that Soros has paid some of those protesting against the activities of Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents. The opinion editor selects and The Herald publishes cartoons that address a range of political thought and does not necessarily endorse the perspectives in the cartoons it publishes.