Letter: Sheriff standards a step toward a liberal police state

If it were not for the 75 percent vote in King County, Bob Ferguson would not be the governor of the state of Washington.

Gov. Ferguson now wants to have control of the elected sheriffs of all counties. The legislation recently passed in the state Senate and now in the House is the beginning (“Stricter standards for Washington sheriffs approved in state Senate,” The Herald, Feb. 13). The idea of appointed sheriffs by the governor’s office would put the governor in charge and control of the Washington State Patrol, the National Guard, the police of liberal mayor cities and all the county sheriffs.

This situation is the formation of a totalitarian society and police state. Unelected officials at all levels of law enforcement.

Washington State is already violating federal law in may areas: driver’s license control, illegal immigrant control, medical resource disbursement, human services disbursement.

The budget is out of control and the only answer from the Legislature and governor is to raise taxes. The taxes on property are rising year after year twice as fast as the inflation rate. New tax types are under constant consideration and there is the desire for an income tax.

The situation is malfeasance.

Sooner than later there will be revolt in Washington state. Gov. Ferguson’s police state will be there to deal with it.

Jon F Sutter

Ocean Park