City of Everett to host free disaster preparedness training

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EVERETT — The city of Everett will host a free multi-week training program to help residents learn disaster preparedness skills, the city announced Wednesday.

The program is designed to prepare residents to assist families and neighbors in the event of a disaster. The curriculum includes training on basic fire suppression, medical operations, search and rescue, terrorism response and team building, according to the city.

The training begins March 3 and will continue through March 26, taking place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings on the fifth floor of the Everett Municipal Building, located at 2930 Wetmore Ave. in Everett. To register for free, email Vickie Fontaine at vfontaine@everettwa.gov.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.