Letter: ‘Loony Left’ relies on Nazi-like tactics

The word “Nazi” has been bandied about by the Looney Left for for 10 years or more to describe MAGA Republicans.

We all know that “Nazi’” applies to the Loony Left.

1. The Nazis hated Jews. Who can forget the virulent anti-Jewish protests and riots at colleges?

2. Hitler ranted and raved and foamed at the mouth in his public speeches. Jasmine Crockett, AOC, Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey rant and rave and foam at the mouth in public speeches.

3. The Nazi minister of propaganda said “Tell a lie often enough and it cecomes truth” The Looney Left thinks there are a large number of sexes, and repeats the mantra endlessly.

4. The Nazis utilized the Hitler youth program to brainwash children. Locally, we are permitting and encouraging school students to leave school and stand at busy intersections to be part of the Loony Left’s anti-ICE demonstrations.

Langdon Moore

Camano Island