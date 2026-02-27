Everett man indicted for alleged threats against President Trump

EVERETT — Following a series of social media posts allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump, a federal grand jury indicted an Everett man on Wednesday on two counts of threatening a federal official.

On Aug. 19, the United States Capitol Police notified the United States Secret Service that the X account saydieonline had posted at 4:42 a.m., “What the guy in the White House sees after I kill the US PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WEAR HIS FACE AS A MASK,” alongside a photo of the suspect’s face, according to court documents.

Upon reviewing the account, investigators discovered additional posts with similar content, such as a post made eight days earlier that read, “real punks can agree with me on this one. Elon musk and trump are easy targets ??? ((suicide)” and one made around two hours before the Aug. 19 post stating, “WHEN I TWEET THAT ILL ASSASSINATE THE US PRESIDENT THEY DELETE IT,” court documents said.

Investigators located additional social media accounts associated with the same user, which included self-reported information, such as his name, his location and an Aug. 14 post stating he is 20 years old, court documents said. The suspect’s Washington State Department of Licensing photo reportedly matched the person depicted in the X post from Aug. 19.

On Sept. 8, agents attempted to contact the suspect at an Everett residence but instead contacted his father, who offered to call the suspect, court documents said. During the phone call, the suspect reportedly began laughing, and an argument ensued between him and his father.

The suspect agreed to meet with agents at a business on Hewitt Avenue, court documents said. Initially, when asked if he had made the threats, he confused the post with similar ones he had made before reportedly confirming it was him.

The suspect told agents he made the posts because he “felt angry about his belief that President Trump had been involved with sex trafficking two 14-year-olds and made reference to Trump’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein,” court documents said.

The agents explained he may be prosecuted if he continued to make threats against the president, court documents said. The suspect reportedly agreed to stop making threats.

On Sept. 23, the FBI reported the suspect had posted, “My name is Sadie Online. I am going to kill the president tomorrow. This is not a joke, but a confession admissible in a court of law,” court documents said.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted him in the U.S. District Court in Seattle in connection with the posts made on or about Aug. 19 and Sept. 23.

His arraignment is set for March 5 before United States Magistrate Judge Michelle Peterson.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan