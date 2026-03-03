UPDATED: A two alarm Everett apartment fire displaces 41 people Monday

Everett Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that displaced 41 people on Monday in Everett. (Everett Fire Department)

EVERETT — A two-alarm fire at an apartment complex displaced 41 people early Monday morning in South Everett.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire at Centrepointe Apartments at 8600 18th Avenue West, according to an Everett Fire Department press release. Callers reported flames in the F building were spreading to other units and heavy smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a working fire on the second and third floors, the release said. The incident commander upgraded the response to a second alarm. Twenty-four fire and Emergency Medical Services apparatus responded.

Due to smoke blocking the apartment’s front doors, firefighters rescued seven residents from third-floor balconies with ground ladders, the release said. Working smoke alarms in the affected units alerted residents in time to evacuate safely.

Around 5:02 a.m., firefighters extinguished the main body of the fire in the original unit, the release said. Crews checked for fire extension and addressed hot spots in the affected apartments. More than 50 minutes later, they transitioned to overhaul operations.

Around 8 a.m., most overhaul and active fire suppression operations were completed, with some units remaining on scene throughout the morning to monitor conditions and assist with the investigation, the release said. The fire impacted 10 apartments.

First responders transported one person to the hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation and treated one person at the scene before releasing them.

The fire’s cause and origin are under investigation. Officials report there is no evidence suggesting criminal activity caused the fire, the release said.

Among the 41 individuals who were displaced, more than half are children, according to an American Red Cross Northwest Region social media post.

The American Red Cross encourages individuals to consider donating to local disaster relief efforts, the post said.

Everett fire encouraged individuals to ensure their home has working smoke alarms, know two ways out of their building, practice their escape plan, call 911 and signal for help from a window or balcony if they are unable to evacuate and never return to the building once they have evacuated.

