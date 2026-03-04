Lynnwood to host State of the City event on March 26

EVERETT — Lynnwood will host its annual State of the City event on March 26.

Mayor George Hurst will give his address at 10 a.m. at the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center at 19509 64th Ave. W. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

In addition to Hurst’s address, city staff will have resource tables at the event with information about resources and upcoming events.

The event is free and open to the public.

