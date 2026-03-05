Tulalip Heritage boys basketball advances to Class 1B state semis

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state boys basketball tournaments.

Thursday

Class 1B

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage 72, No. 5 Moses Lake Christian 53

SPOKANE — Led by Davien Parks’ 25 points, six rebounds and four steals, the Hawks (22-6 overall) advanced to the state semifinals. Tulalip Heritage trailed 20-19 after the first quarter before methodically pulling away from the Lions at Numerica Veterans Arena.

Yari Archibald added 17 points for the No. 2 Hawks, who will face second-seeded Almira Coulee Hartline 5:30 p.m. Friday. Ziggy Myles-Gilford contributed nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

Class 4A

No. 3. Lake Washington, 49, No. 4 Glacier Peak 46

TACOMA — The Grizzlies fell just short of the semifinals.

Class 3A

No. 5 Bellarmine Prep 60, No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 54

TACOMA — The Warriors fell in a state quarterfinal.

Class 1A

No. 6 King’s 50, No. 4 Bear Creek School 29

YAKIMA — The Knights (18-6) moved on to the state semifinals, where they will face No. 2 Lynden Christian at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Individual statistics were not provided by the WIAA.

— — — — — —

Friday

Class 4A

No. 4 Glacier Peak vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)

Class 3A

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 2 O’Dea, 9 a.m. (winner to 4th/6th game)

Class 1A

No. 6 King’s vs. No. 2 Lynden Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1B

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 2 Almira Coulee Hartline (winner to championship game)

— — — — — —

Wednesday

Class 3A

No. 2 O’Dea 72, No. 10 Shorewood 62

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 49, No. 6 Prairie 46

Class 4A

No. 4 Glacier Peak 57, No. 13 Woodinville 38