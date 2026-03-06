Everett distributes annual human needs grants

EVERETT — The City of Everett awarded about $338,000 worth of grants on Wednesday to organizations that provide human services.

The grants, which are distributed annually to local groups, were approved by a city council vote. Everett allocated $300,000 toward the grants in its annual budget.

The organizations that received funding include ARC of Snohomish County, Cocoon House, Snohomish County Legal Services, ChildStrive, Compass Health, Connect Casino Road, Everett Recovery Cafe, YWCA, Housing Hope, Hope Works, Marshallese Association of Puget Sound, Bridgeways, Homage, Volunteers of America Western Washington, and Safe Streets Flex Funds.

The funding will be used for programs that provide housing assistance, behavioral health support, legal services and free hot meals, among others.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.