Man involved in drug trafficking with his brother sentenced to 3.5 years

EVERETT — One of two brothers was sentenced Thursday in the United States District Court in Seattle to three and a half years in prison following a multi-year drug distribution conspiracy.

In May 2025, law enforcement arrested the brothers, Benito Perez Aguilar, 29, of Kent, and Antonio Perez Aguilar, 32, of Mill Creek, following the Drug Enforcement Administration’s drug trafficking investigation, according to a United States Department of Justice press release.

In their drug trafficking from 2022 to 2025, the brothers shared the moniker “Miguel,” the release said. The investigation documented various drug sales throughout Western Washington.

On May 16, 2025, the Drug Enforcement Administration moved in on both brothers’ residences, the release said. At Benito Perez Aguilar’s residence, officers recovered approximately 76.5 grams of M-30 pills, 1,169 grams of fentanyl powder, in addition to scales, baggies and $20,285 in cash. At Antonio Perez Aguilar’s residence, officers recovered 1,992.3 grams of M-30 pills, 11,320 grams of fentanyl powder, 1,271.8 grams of heroin and $12,396 in cash.

In November, Benito Perez Aguilar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, the release said. Prosecutors asked for a five-year prison term due to the danger of the drugs they trafficked and the evidence that Benito Perez Aguilar had engaged in previous drug trafficking.

On December 15, 2017, Benito Perez Aguilar caused a multi-vehicle collision, the release said. In an attempt to escape the scene, he allegedly offered another driver up to $2,000 to drive him away.

When law enforcement located Benito Perez Aguilar, they observed he had bloodshot eyes and the odor of intoxicants, the release said. In a court-authorized search of his vehicle, police recovered 411 grams of heroin, six scales, five phones and a box of Ziploc baggies.

In 2018, Benito Perez Aguilar failed to appear in court as directed by a summons, the release said. Until his arrest in 2025, there had been an active warrant for more than seven years.

District Court Judge Jamal Whitehead sentenced Benito Perez Aguilar to 42 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Both brothers were from Mexico and neither has legal status in the United States, the release said. Benito Perez Aguilar faces deportation following his prison sentence.

Last month, Antonio Perez Aguilar received a four-year prison sentence, the release said.

Antonio Perez Aguilar was also convicted in 2018 in the state court for solicitation to delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, following the purchase of $105,000 worth of cocaine, the release said. A judge sentenced him to four months in prison.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan