Everett High School counselor wins state award

EVERETT — A counselor at Everett High School was named the Washington School Counselor of the year, Everett Public Schools wrote in a Monday press release.

The counselor, Gretchen Stiger, has worked at Everett High School as a counselor for more than 15 years, the release read. Stiger received the award from the Washington School Counselor’s Association, the state’s professional organization of school counselors.

“Gretchen has dedicated her career to ensuring every student feels seen, supported and capable of success,” Everett High School Principal Kelly Shepherd wrote in the press release. “Her presence is steady, compassionate, and empowering. She consistently advocates for students navigating barriers, trauma or uncertainty, and helps them recognize their strengths and envision futures they may not have previously believed possible.”

During her time at Everett High School, Stiger created Sammy’s Closet, a resource center for students that contains clothing racks, a pantry and food options for students who need them, according to the release.

She will represent the state at a Washington, D.C. conference in 2027 where she will be considered for national recognition by the American School Counselor Association.

