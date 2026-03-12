Glacier Peak boys soccer scores three in opener
Published 7:10 am Thursday, March 12, 2026
Prep roundup for Wednesday, March 11:
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Glacier Peak 3, Snohomish 0
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (1-0) won an all-Snohomish opener over the Panthers (0-1) with three different scorers. Liam Smith struck first, while Trevor Kilgore and Tyler Larsen each found the net by the night’s end as GP kept a clean sheet to start the year.
Sultan 3, Nooksack Valley 1
Kamiak 1, Shorecrest 1
Monroe 1, Cedarcrest 1
Everett 2, Arlington 0
Bothell 2, Mountlake Terrace 0
Lynden 3, Mariner 0
Bellingham 3, Marysville Getchell 0
Redmond 6, Meadowdale 2
Squalicum 10, Stanwood 0
GIRLS GOLF
Non-league
Jackson vs. Mount Vernon, score not reported
Lakewood vs. Sultan, score not reported
GIRLS TENNIS
Non-league
Kamiak at Bothell, postponed