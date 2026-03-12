Glacier Peak boys soccer scores three in opener

Prep roundup for Wednesday, March 11:

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Glacier Peak 3, Snohomish 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (1-0) won an all-Snohomish opener over the Panthers (0-1) with three different scorers. Liam Smith struck first, while Trevor Kilgore and Tyler Larsen each found the net by the night’s end as GP kept a clean sheet to start the year.

— — — — — —

Sultan 3, Nooksack Valley 1

Kamiak 1, Shorecrest 1

Monroe 1, Cedarcrest 1

Everett 2, Arlington 0

Bothell 2, Mountlake Terrace 0

Lynden 3, Mariner 0

Bellingham 3, Marysville Getchell 0

Redmond 6, Meadowdale 2

Squalicum 10, Stanwood 0

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS GOLF

Non-league

Jackson vs. Mount Vernon, score not reported

Lakewood vs. Sultan, score not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Kamiak at Bothell, postponed