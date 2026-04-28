Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for April 19-25

The Athlete of the Week nominees for April 19-25. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

♦♦ Vote for Athlete of the Week HERE ♦♦

Last week’s winner

Karen Shin | Jackson girls golf

The sophomore shot a 1-under 35 in a 9-hole Wesco 4A meet at Mill Creek Country Club on April 13. Shin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for April 5-11 by claiming 544 (49.86%) of the 1,091 votes.

This week’s nominees

Brynlee Dubiel | Mountlake Terrace girls track

The senior won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles to lead the Hawks girls to third place among 50-plus teams at the Easton Invitational. Dubiel won the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.61 seconds. Her 300 hurdles time of 43.81 was her best this season.

Abby Edwards | Snohomish softball

The senior pitched a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 13 while giving up just two walks in a dominant Snohomish win over Mountlake Terrace on April 24. While batting, she homered twice on a two-run, three-RBI day for Snohomish. On April 22, in a pitching duel with Stanwood, Edwards struck out 16 in a 2-1 win.

Mylee LaComb and Addison Bowie | Stanwood girls tennis

The undefeated duo beat some of the top doubles teams in the greater Seattle area on April 24, including Seattle Prep (7-6, 7-6) and Snohomish (6-2, 6-3), to win the top flight at the Snohomish Showdown Tournament.

Gavin Lewis | Everett boys golf

The freshman shot a 3-under par 69 at the Palouse Ridge Invitational Golf Tournament on April 20 at Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman. Lewis recorded an eagle, a birdie, and 16 pars to finish third out of 94 players.

Miller Warme | Kamiak track

Warme won the boys 110 hurdles in 14.12 seconds at the Eason Invitational on April 25. Warme holds the state-best time this season of 13.73, which he ran in a league meet on April 2.

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Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.