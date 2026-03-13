Monroe downs Glacier Peak in opener

Monroe’s Addy Bryant pitches during the game against Stanwood on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, March 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Monroe 13, Glacier Peak 4

MONROE — The Bearcats (1-0) scored six runs in the opening frame to take down the Grizzlies (0-1). Sophia Jeske (1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) and Tenny Oylear (1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI) each tripled for Monroe while Addy Bryant (2-for-4, run, 2 RBI) picked up a double. Isabel Garcia (1-for-3) had a run and an RBI for Glacier Peak in the loss.

Shorecrest 16, Holy Names Academy 6 (5)

SHORELINE — The Scots (2-0) earned their first run-rule win of the season, downing the Cougars at home. Lyla Ann Taing went 3-for-4 and stole a base on a seven-RBI day. Natalie Fernandez (3 runs) was red-hot at the plate for Shorecrest, going 3-for-3 for two triples and three RBI, while Riu Hanrahan (2-for-4, RBI) scored four runs.

North Creek 18, Jackson 6 (5)

EVERETT — Alana Banog (2-for-3, run) brought in two runs as the Timberwolves fell to 0-2. Isabella DeDycker (2 runs) doubled in the loss as well.

Ballard 19, Cascade 6 (5)

SEATTLE — 12 first-inning runs from Ballard put the game out of reach for the Bruins (0-1). Keira Malloy (1-for-2) and Ellah Hamada (1-for-3) each scored a run and had an RBI, as Malloy tripled. Peyton Von Kleeck (2-for-2, run) brought in two runs in the loss.

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Anacortes 18, Sultan 2

Coupeville 21, Lakewood 3

Everett at Arlington, postponed

Snohomish at Inglemoor, canceled

Mariner at Orcas Island, canceled

Stanwood at Ferndale, canceled