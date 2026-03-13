Monroe downs Glacier Peak in opener
Published 8:19 am Friday, March 13, 2026
Prep softball roundup for Thursday, March 12:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
Monroe 13, Glacier Peak 4
MONROE — The Bearcats (1-0) scored six runs in the opening frame to take down the Grizzlies (0-1). Sophia Jeske (1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) and Tenny Oylear (1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI) each tripled for Monroe while Addy Bryant (2-for-4, run, 2 RBI) picked up a double. Isabel Garcia (1-for-3) had a run and an RBI for Glacier Peak in the loss.
Shorecrest 16, Holy Names Academy 6 (5)
SHORELINE — The Scots (2-0) earned their first run-rule win of the season, downing the Cougars at home. Lyla Ann Taing went 3-for-4 and stole a base on a seven-RBI day. Natalie Fernandez (3 runs) was red-hot at the plate for Shorecrest, going 3-for-3 for two triples and three RBI, while Riu Hanrahan (2-for-4, RBI) scored four runs.
North Creek 18, Jackson 6 (5)
EVERETT — Alana Banog (2-for-3, run) brought in two runs as the Timberwolves fell to 0-2. Isabella DeDycker (2 runs) doubled in the loss as well.
Ballard 19, Cascade 6 (5)
SEATTLE — 12 first-inning runs from Ballard put the game out of reach for the Bruins (0-1). Keira Malloy (1-for-2) and Ellah Hamada (1-for-3) each scored a run and had an RBI, as Malloy tripled. Peyton Von Kleeck (2-for-2, run) brought in two runs in the loss.
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Anacortes 18, Sultan 2
Coupeville 21, Lakewood 3
Everett at Arlington, postponed
Snohomish at Inglemoor, canceled
Mariner at Orcas Island, canceled
Stanwood at Ferndale, canceled