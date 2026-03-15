A little taste of Ireland, right here at home

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Irish Cuisine’:

First Place: Shawn O’Donnell’s

Shawn O’Donnell’s is a family owned and operated neighborhood pub, bringing together traditional Irish and American food, draft beers & good times. They pride themselves on buying fresh, locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. They compost all food waste, recycle and use low energy appliances. They strive to be active members of the community.

Second Place: The Irishmen

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.