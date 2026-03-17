Natividad’s hat trick lifts Jackson
Published 10:36 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, March 17:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Wesco 4A
Jackson 3, Glacier Peak 1
MILL CREEK — Junior Isaiah Natividad scored a hat trick in the first half to push the Timberwolves (2-1-0 overall, 1-0-0 league) past the Grizzlies (1-1-0, 0-1-0). The scorer was not reported for Glacier Peak.
Mariner 2, Kamiak 2
MUKILTEO — The Marauders (0-1-1, 0-0-1) and Knights (0-1-2, 0-0-1) played to a draw in their league opener. Omar Elsir picked up a goal and an assist for Kamiak while Coen Stengele also scored for the Knights. Tristan Cadiz and Angel Estrada-Luna had the goals for Mariner.
— — — — — —
Lake Stevens 4, Cascade 2
Wesco 3A/2A South
Mountlake Terrace 3, Meadowdale 2
Lynnwood 4, Archbishop Murphy 2
Shorewood 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0
Wesco 3A/2A North
Monroe 3, Marysville Pilchuck 2
Everett 8, Stanwood 0
Emerald Sound
University Prep 1, King’s 0
Non-league
Arlington 4, Marysville Getchell 1
Shorecrest 3, Snohomish 0
Sultan 3, Bear Creek 2