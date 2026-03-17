Natividad’s hat trick lifts Jackson

Jackson’s Isaiah Natividad celebrates scoring a goal during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, March 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 3, Glacier Peak 1

MILL CREEK — Junior Isaiah Natividad scored a hat trick in the first half to push the Timberwolves (2-1-0 overall, 1-0-0 league) past the Grizzlies (1-1-0, 0-1-0). The scorer was not reported for Glacier Peak.

Mariner 2, Kamiak 2

MUKILTEO — The Marauders (0-1-1, 0-0-1) and Knights (0-1-2, 0-0-1) played to a draw in their league opener. Omar Elsir picked up a goal and an assist for Kamiak while Coen Stengele also scored for the Knights. Tristan Cadiz and Angel Estrada-Luna had the goals for Mariner.

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Lake Stevens 4, Cascade 2

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 3, Meadowdale 2

Lynnwood 4, Archbishop Murphy 2

Shorewood 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Marysville Pilchuck 2

Everett 8, Stanwood 0

Emerald Sound

University Prep 1, King’s 0

Non-league

Arlington 4, Marysville Getchell 1

Shorecrest 3, Snohomish 0

Sultan 3, Bear Creek 2