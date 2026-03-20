2026 Lexus NX 350h raises the sport quotient

The 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport Handling is available in AWD and FWD models.

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The 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport Handling is available in AWD and FWD models.

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The Lexus NX 350h luxury compact hybrid SUV has just a couple of changes for 2026 but they’re biggies.

Previously offered only with all-wheel drive, the NX 350h is now also available with front-wheel drive, which shaves about $1,550 off the base price. And, drivers who don’t want or need AWD but would love an NX 350h now have a choice.

A more generous cost-saving factor for FWD is fuel economy. The NX 350h FWD’s rating is only 1 mpg better than AWD, but with Snohomish County gas prices currently topping five bucks a gallon, that savings could be a windfall.

Another change for 2026 is an F Sport Handling trim added to the NX 350h lineup. It’s perched atop Standard, Premium, and Luxury grades as the new top-tier model and is the one I drove for this report.

My NX 350h F Sport Handling tester was an AWD version whose base price is $56,095. Along with a rich supply of standard equipment, it included several optional features, chiefly a Mark Levinson premium audio system, panorama glass roof, and Infrared premium paint.

The F Sport Handling gets performance dampers and adaptive variable suspension that make itsthe driving dynamics livelier, but the bulk of its special features are appearance oriented. A mesh grille and other unique exterior accents, 20-inch wheels, F Sport seats and steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and copious interior and exterior F Sport badging all come together to form the coolest NX 350h.

Energetic power is provided by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and high-paired with an electric motor or, for AWD versions, two motors. The independent second motor oversees the rear wheels, going to work when needed to maintain traction control when it senses the situation could get dicey.

The hybrid setup generates a combined 240 horsepower without binge-drinking gasoline. With AWD its EPA rating is 41 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 39 mpg combined.

Inside the vehicle, NuLuxe better-than-leather synthetic upholstery earned my enthusiastic approval. TheCan’t say the same for the abnormal door handles.

In traditional Lexus fashion, the 2026 NX 350h F Sport Handling is a paragon of comfort, safety, luxury, technology, and first-rate build quality.

2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport Handling AWD

Base Price: $56,095

Price as Driven: $57,914