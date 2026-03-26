Protesters to call for ‘No Kings’ in Everett on Saturday

Josiah Morgan, of Snohomish, holds an upside-down American flag during a “No Kings Day” rally along Broadway on Saturday in Everett. (Mike Henneke / The Herald)

Josiah Morgan, of Snohomish, holds an upside-down American flag during a “No Kings Day” rally along Broadway on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Mike Henneke / The Herald)

EVERETT — As part of a nationwide movement, Snohomish Indivisible has planned its third “No Kings” protest for Saturday at the Snohomish County Campus in Everett.

Thousands of “No Kings” protests are scheduled to take place Saturday across the country, a press release said.

In Snohomish County, events are planned in Edmonds, Monroe, Snohomish, Darrington and Marysville.

Based on past events, around 7,000 people are expected to attend, Snohomish County Indivisible Deputy Director Paula Townsell said in an interview on Wednesday.

The day will start at noon at the county campus plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., in Everett. There will be sign-making tables, live music and a voter registration station sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. The rally will begin at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., participants will march from the plaza to Broadway and spread out on the sidewalks until 3:30 p.m.

“As Donald Trump tries to show strength through bullying, we will show what real strength looks like, people standing together across communities to say: ‘This country belongs to all of us, not the few at the top. No kings, no showmen, no imposters, just us,’” Snohomish County Indivisible Director Anita Dietrich said in the release.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay