2026 Mazda CX-30 lightens up

Mazda’s wonderful little CX-30 subcompact SUV adds a new Aire Edition trim to its lineup for 2026, available on the naturally aspirated 2.5 S and the 2.5 turbo models alike.

There are some differences between the two in addition to their engines, and I drove a 2.5 S Aire, so I’m concentrating here on that model.

Among the 2026 CX-30 2.5 S trim levels, the Aire Edition is fourth in a field of six, positioned between the Preferred and Carbon Edition trims. The Aire includes all features and conveniences of the Preferred trim, but adds gloss black badging, 18-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels, black roof rails, and black side mirrors.

Aire’s exclusive interior imparts a sense of spaciousness from the use of pale colors, in particular white leatherette seats. The seats, which are more attractive than “white leatherette” sounds, have gray cloth inserts and are downright handsome. Gray suede-like trims and light gray stitching throughout the cabin enhance the overall effect. The airiness, you could call it. The new Aire trim was a nifty idea for the CX-30, whose windows are small due to the roof’s sporty shape.

The Aire is well-stocked with standard equipment including heated front seats, power driver’s seat with lumbar and two-position memory, 10.25-inch touchscreen display, power sliding glass moonroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a multitude of safety and security features.

Seating is comfortable, the ride is quiet, and there’s a lot of room inside for such a small car, provided you don’t focus too heavily on the back seats. However, those seats do fold down easily and they expand the rear cargo area, which is surprisingly roomy on its own. Quality-wise, the CX-30 interior rivals those of more expensive SUVs.

The 2.5 S engine produces 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and every CX-30 has all-wheel drive.

EPA ratings are 24 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined.

I’d give a sky-high rating to the handling, performance, and fun-to-drive factors this little Mazda delivered. And it wasn’t even the Turbo.

2026 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Aire Edition

Base Price: $29,850

Price as Driven: $33,130