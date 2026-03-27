WSU Snohomish to train 2026 Waste Warriors
Published 1:30 am Friday, March 27, 2026
EVERETT — Do you want to be a Waste Warrior?
Washington State University Snohomish County Extension is offering a course for those who want to become climate change community educators, a press release said. The classes will cover what can and can’t be recycled, how to reduce waste and why individual and community-level actions make a difference.
The training will include classroom presentations, discussions and field trips, taking place primarily 6-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday between May 13 and June 10 at the WSU Snohomish County Extension at Willis Tucker Park, 6705 Park Drive in Snohomish.
There will also be three field trips:
- 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 21 at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Everett, 3434 McDougall Ave.
- 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 at the Waste Management Cascade Recycling Center in Woodinville, 14020 NE 190th St.
- 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 5 at Cedar Grove Compost in Everett, 3620 36th Place NE.
Once trained, Sustainable Community Stewards pledge to volunteer at at least three events a year, giving back to the community by sharing what they learned.
The course costs $40. Those who register before April 12 will receive a 10% discount. Accommodation and fee waivers are available upon request.
Register at bit.ly/wsuww26 or find more information at extension.wsu.edu/snohomish/sustainability-stewards/.
Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay