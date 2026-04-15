Prep soccer: Lex Porras scores golden goal for Marysville Getchell

Prep boys soccer roundup for Tuesday, April 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Getchell 3, Stanwood 2 (OT)

MARYSVILLE — Lex Porras scored the golden goal on an assist from Josh Baena as the Chargers (1-6-1 overall, 1-3-1) won their first game of the season in the second overtime period. Brian Miller set up Josh Baena for Getchell’s first goal, and Ebrima Fatty also scored for the Chargers. Sophomore Payton Husby and junior Lucas Gaydeski scored for Stanwood (1-10-0, 0-5-0).

Monroe 2, Everett 0

MONROE — The Bearcats stayed undefeated in league while handing Everett its first league loss.

Read The Herald’s report of the match HERE.

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Marysville Pilchuck 3, Snohomish 2

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 5, Edmonds-Woodway 0

Mountlake Terrace 1, Meadowdale 0

Lynnwood 2, Archbishop Murphy 1

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 2, Jackson 1

SNOHOMISH — Jackson’s Anthony Gonzalez-Marroquin scored first on a penalty kick, but the Grizzlies (7-2-2 overall, 5-1-1 league) responded with an equalizer from Josiah Calderon and the eventual game-winner from George Vankovsky, which was assisted by Tyler Larsen. The Timberwolves fell to 4-6-0, 2-5-0.

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Kamiak 4, Mariner 3

Lake Stevens 3, Cascade 2

Northwest

Lakewood 0, Oak Harbor 0

Non-league

Shorecrest 5, Arlington 0

Emerald Sound

King’s 5, Bellevue Christian 1

Bear Creek at Granite Falls, canceled