Prep softball: Anna Luscher, Everett deal Stanwood first loss Monday

Everett’s Anna Luscher reacts after scoring during the game against Snohomish on April 16 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s Anna Luscher reacts after scoring during the game against Snohomish on Thursday, April 16, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Monday, April 20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 4, Stanwood 0

STANWOOD — Everett’s Nos. 2, 3 and 4 batters put on a hitting clinic to hand the Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-1 league) their first loss of the season. Anna Luscher, the No. 2 hitter, went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, but her best work came from the pitching circle. The junior struck out 13 in a complete-game two-hitter. Haylie Oyler, batting third (triple, homer, 2 RBI, 2 runs), cleanup hitter Braylon Yarwood (3-for-3, 2 RBI) combined to go 7-for-9 while driving in and scoring all four runs for the Seagulls (6-6, 2-2).

Addi Anderson pitched the final two innings for Stanwood, allowing one hit and no runs.

— — — — — —

Snohomish 9, Marysville Getchell 0

Monroe 24, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 8, Lynnwood 1

BOTHELL — Amaya Johnson struck out 14 batters and hit a triple for Mountlake Terrace (6-5 overall, 5-2 league). Lana Palumbo tripled for the Royals (4-8, 0-7).

Edmonds-Woodway 12, Meadowdale 9 (8)

LYNNWOOD — Maddie Jones, Amari Davidson-Lee and Alyssa Hsu each drove in a run in the top of the eighth as the Warriors (5-8 overall, 4-3 league) pulled away in the top of the eighth. Noe Gillespie (2-for-4, home runs, walk, 5 RBI, 2 runs), Audrey Sommer (home run), led a 12-hit attack that helped E-W get the game into extras.

Madison Mitchell hit a trio of triples, scored three times and drove in two runs for Meadowdale (5-6, 3-3). Samantha Martens (double, homer), Zoe de Mello and Peyton Warnock each had two hits.

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 6, Jackson 0

MILL CREEK — The Knights shut out Jackson

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Cascade 15, Mariner 11

Non-league

Granite Falls 16, Sultan 7