M’s Bryce Miller set for rehab assignment with AquaSox

EVERETT — Bryce Miller is back with the Everett AquaSox for a day.

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher is expected to make a rehab start for the Frogs on Friday. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Miller, who pitched for Everett in 2022, began his rehab assignment Saturday with the Tacoma Rainiers, starting for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate during their game against the Sacramento River Cats. The 27-year-old native of Mount Pleasant, Texas, threw 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one while allowing three runs on four hits.

Additionally, Miller’s fastball reached over 98 miles per hour during his outing as he works his way back from an oblique injury suffered during spring training.

Debuting in the MLB with the Mariners in 2023, Miller has compiled a 24-21 record and a 4.01 ERA for Seattle. He had a breakout campaign in 2024, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA across 31 starts and 180 2/3 innings pitched.

Drafted in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, Miller made his professional baseball debut in 2021 with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. The next season, he received a promotion to High-A Everett in 2022 after appearing in one start for the Nuts to start the year.

In 16 games (15 starts) for the AquaSox in 2022, Miller went 3-3 with a 3.24 ERA, striking out 99 while walking 25. Miller also held opposing hitters to a .194 batting average before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas for ten starts to end the season.

Tickets to watch Miller pitch on Friday are available for electronic purchase at AquaSox.com or through the MiLB App, and tickets may also be bought by calling the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673.