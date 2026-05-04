Snohomish County students immerse themselves in county government for a week

EVERETT — For the first time, the Snohomish County Council accepted two students per district to join the members for a week to learn about government as part of the Legislative Page Program.

Last week, the pages, ages 14-17, met people from county departments and elected offices, got hands-on experience drafting ordinances and participated in mock hearings, a press release said.

The week was comprised of spending a “day-in-the-life” with their council member, department presentations, video presentations on meeting conduct and rules, a legal overview and ordinance writing.

Each page selected a policy and developed a mock ordinance to that effect. The week culminated with a mock hearing where each page had the opportunity to propose their ordinance.

“All the students worked hard and gained valuable insight into the role of councilmembers,” County Council member Megan Dunn said in the release. “They had excellent ideas for policy improvements around pedestrian safety, our budget deficit, youth sports and human services. We look forward to continuing this program next year and following the careers of these dynamic students!”

The selected students coordinated with their teachers to accommodate a week away from school.

“The students were engaged, curious, and insightful,” council member Nate Nehring said in the release. “I’m thankful to the students who stepped up to engage with local government and I’m also grateful for the staff who made it happen.”

“Hopefully, the information these students gleaned about County government can be shared with other students, neighbors, friends and family,” council member Sam Low added.

Sultan resident and 14-year-old homeschooler Opal Moorehouse was a page for council member Low during the week.

“It was a really great opportunity, and I learned a lot more than I even thought I was going to,” she said in an interview Monday.

She found the Parks Department and ordinance drafting the most interesting, Opal said.

“The topic I drafted was to make it so that when you’re riding an e-bike on the road, you have to wear a motorcycle helmet,” she said. “It really gave me perspective on how much work goes into each ordinance.”

It was also great getting to know Low, Opal said.

“I remember him saying that, even though you’re elected for a party as a representative, you’re representing your constituents in your county,” she said. “I thought that was a really good way to look at it.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; @BTayOkay