Culmback Dam to create whitewater boating opportunity

Kayakers make their way down the Sultan River after walking around the Diversion Dam on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Sultan, Wash. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Snohomish County Public Utility District will conduct a water release from Culmback Dam into the Sultan River on Saturday, resulting in increased river flows.

The river will rise and fall, with peak discharge occurring between 10 a.m. and noon, a PUD notice said. Snohomish County Fire District 5 asked on social media for those recreating on, in or near the Sultan River at that time to use caution.

Culmback Dam sits just west of Spada Lake at the entrance to the Sultan River. Increased flows will travel along the entirety of the Sultan River until it meets the Skykomish River west of Sultan.

PUD is licensed to provide an average of three opportunities for whitewater boating per year. To pre-register for the Saturday whitewater boating opportunity, visit bit.ly/4dmV82G. Pre-registration ends at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay