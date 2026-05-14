Mountlake Terrace mayor talks purpose and pride at annual address

“Purpose and pride” was the theme Wednesday when Mountlake Terrace Mayor Steve Woodard delivered his annual State of the City address Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace City Hall. (Jenna Peterson | The Herald)

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Mountlake Terrace Mayor Steve Woodard discussed city projects, budget, sustainability and more at his annual State of the City address Wednesday.

City and community leaders gathered at Mountlake Terrace City Hall to hear the address, which centered around building the Mountlake Terrace community with “purpose and pride.” Woodard said he sees Mountlake Terrace as the “gateway to Snohomish County.”

“When you’re building something, it’s an action,” he said. “It’s active, thoughtful and it’s intentional, and that’s what we do here in Mountlake Terrace.”

This year, Mountlake Terrace is celebrating many firsts in terms of City Council representation, Woodard said. Woodard is the city’s first African American mayor, following the city’s first Asian American mayor, Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, who still serves on the council. Sam Doyle is the first African American woman to serve on the council, and this is the first year that three African Americans serving simultaneously as well as a majority of members being people of color, Woodard said.

Much of the council’s focus this year was creating a plan to close the city’s projected budget gap of $4.2 million per year through 2030. On May 7, the council advanced a proposal that includes potential property tax levy lid lifts and increasing vehicle license and plaza rental fees.

The budget planning began with the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce, which met between July 2025 and January 2026 to brainstorm and present recommendations to the council. Then, city staff and the council worked together to land on the final package.

One of the city’s goals last year was to increase the number of city events to create welcoming and inclusive environments, Woodard said.

“We’re making sure that we’re growing to accommodate the needs of our existing population as we prepare for those who are going to be moving into the community as well,” Woodard said. “So we make sure that we’re intentionally creating a welcoming, creative and inclusive environment as they arrive here.”

In 2025, the city launched its first community academy, which gives residents a chance to learn about various city departments. The city has also regularly hosted community conversations, town halls, open houses and online surveys, Woodard said.

Last year, the city hired an economic development manager, Ryan Doss, who focuses on increasing housing options and attracting local businesses.

In December 2025, the city adopted its Housing Action Plan, a long-term road map for housing in the city. The plan focuses on encouraging housing near the Town Center while preserving older housing.

The city highlighted some of the city’s partnerships last year, including the town of Woodway for street sweeping, the county’s emergency management department for the city’s comprehensive emergency management plan and local social workers with the police department.

The city completed a number of documents that focus on the environment over the past year, including its Urban Forest Management Plan, Critical Areas Ordinance and Shoreline Master Program. The city has also been purchasing hybrid vehicles for fleet replacements and planting trees along the interurban trail, Woodard said.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re investing in the future while also making sure that we position ourselves to be in the best position to be useful to our residents,” he said.

On Tuesday, the city reopened Veterans Memorial Park to the public with new walking trails and lighting. The city will hold a public grand opening at noon May 29.

The city has been working on a Main Street and Town Center development project, and the second phase will start this year, Woodard said. The vision for the project is to convert the Town Center into a high-density, transit-oriented area with affordable housing and new businesses, according to the city’s website. Phase one was completed in 2020, and the second phase includes improvements to 56th Avenue West from 236th Street Southwest to 232nd Street Southwest. The city has received $29 million in public funds for the project.

This year, the city will complete a new wildlife viewing platform and trails at Ballinger Park, Woodard said.

Other capital projects completed in the past year include new HVAC systems for the police department and city hall and a new generator for the town center. Future capital projects include tennis court resurfacing at the Evergreen Playfield Complex, a new playground at Firefighters Memorial Park, improvements to the library, updates to the playground at Veterans Memorial Park and a water main replacement.

Looking forward, the city is anticipating upgrades to its nearly 60-year-old Recreation Pavilion. About 8,500 people are enrolled in parks and recreation programs at the pavilion. The city is looking for funding partners and considering regional solutions, Woodard said.

“This is not a problem that one city can solve on their own,” he said.

The city continued to hold its annual community events, including the 45th annual Arts of the Terrace festival last year. The festival saw a 70% increase in submissions last year from across the West Coast. The city’s third of July celebration attracted 10,000 attendees. City staff increased sponsorship for city events by $48,000 last year, Woodard said.

In 2025, the city processed more than 1,500 permits, Woodard said.

“That really represents trust and dependability,” he said. “Because you know that what’s happening with those permits is we’re connecting you to processes and systems, not just taking your money because we need the funding, but we’re actually making sure that whatever you are doing is above board and going to, more importantly, be useful for the people.”

Updates from the police department include upgraded body cameras for officers and a new community safety workshop series with topics such as situational awareness, self defense and financial fraud. The city plans to partner with the county health department on more workshops in the future.

“There’s a lot happening in these 4 square miles that we are all deeply proud of, and we look forward to building community with you intentionally,” Woodard said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.