Snohomish County’s Everett waste facility to close Wednesday

EVERETT — Snohomish County will close its Everett recycling and waste facility Wednesday.

The Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station, at 10700 Minuteman Drive in Everett, recently resurfaced its tipping floor and an additional protective coating is needed to seal the floor, a press release said. The closure should only last one day.

On Wednesday, county employees will redirect customers to either the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station at 21311 61st Place W. in Mountlake Terrace, or the North County Recycling and Transfer Station at 19600 63rd Ave. NE in Arlington.

For more information, call 425-388-3425 or email pw.solid.waste@co.snohomish.wa.us.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay