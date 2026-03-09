Everett transfer station closes for $2.25 million upgrade

EVERETT — Snohomish County closed its Everett transfer station Monday to complete a $2.25 million maintenance project.

The Airport Road Recycling & Transfer Station, where commercial haulers and residents can drop off garbage, recyclables, appliances and other waste products, will be closed through March 29 for “tipping floor repairs,” according to a social media post in February from Snohomish County Public Works.

The tipping floor is the main area where collection vehicles, which can weigh more than 25 tons, dump waste and recyclables multiple times a day, every day of the week, a February press release said.

“The tipping floor takes a lot of abuse,” Solid Waste Director David Schonhard said in the release. “The constant processing of waste across the floor creates wear that gets worse over time. We need to ensure that the facility remains capable of meeting the needs of the thousands of residents and businesses whose garbage finds its way here.”

The transfer station, built in 2003, is located at 10700 Minuteman Drive in Everett. The tipping floor’s last repair took place in 2017.

On peak days, more than 1,200 customers visit the transfer station. In 2025, the facility processed more than 250,600 tons of garbage.

The new tipping floor will consist of a high-performance polymer cement mix with artificial aggregates and should provide better compression and abrasion resistance, the release said.

Customers can drop off waste at the North County Recycling and Transfer Station at 19600 63rd Ave. NE in Arlington or Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station at 21311 61st Place W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay