The NOAH Center breaks ground on multimillion dollar remodel

EVERETT — The NOAH Center, an animal shelter and spay-and-neuter clinic near Stanwood, broke ground June 29 on a clinic remodel and dog area renovation.

During construction, the center will remodel its wellness center, create dedicated animal care areas, install new medical equipment and remodel its canine housing suite, a press release said.

“These improvements are an investment in healthier outcomes,” said Stacie Ventura, NOAH’s executive director, in the release.

In 2025, the center started a capital improvements campaign, which has raised more than $1.3 million so far, NOAH’s website says. However, the project’s total costs are $4 million, so donations are still being accepted.

The clinic remodel will include a new feline intake space, creating room for more cats in need. The new space will also have a separate treatment area for sick or injured animals.

The ‘dog pod’ restoration will include durable new walls, flooring and a dedicated meet-and-greet space for canines to connect with potential new families.

Both areas will receive updated climate-control and air-quality systems. Construction is scheduled to end before winter.

For more information visit thenoahcenter.org/improvementscampaign/.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay