Deadly fight in Marysville described as “unprovoked attack,” records said

EVERETT — Police said a fistfight that left one man dead outside a Marysville restaurant was an “unprovoked attack,” according to new court documents in the case.

Blaze Clyde Medina, 38, of Marysville, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday night after a man he was in a physical altercation with stopped breathing and died, probable cause documents said.

The Marysville police responded to the fight outside Don’s Restaurant in the 1200 block of 4th Street after 10:30 p.m., the department said in a press release.

First responders performed CPR on an unresponsive 52-year-old man, but they were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses pointed to Medina as the man the victim was in a fight with and he was taken into custody, court records said.

One witness told police the two men had been drinking together and “discussing something emotional,” court documents said. When the men walked outside, the witness told police Medina became aggressive and attacked the victim.

The witness said Medina punched the man in the face and hit him at least three times, court records said.

The victim reportedly didn’t fight back, instead putting his arms out to separate himself from Medina, according to the witness’s account.

At one point, when the victim fell to his knees, Medina hit the man again, the probable cause report said. The victim then fell to the ground and became unresponsive.

Another witness said Medina seemed panicked when the victim stopped breathing, documents said. He reportedly referred to the man as a brother or cousin.

Medina was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter. According to jail records, he’s being held on no bail.

On Wednesday, Marysville police said detectives are in the early stages of an investigation. Anyone with information on the fight is asked to call police at 360-383-8300.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com