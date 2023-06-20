Mazda enters ‘large SUV’ market with all-new 2024 CX-90

High-end models of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 have rich fabric upholstery on the dashboard. (Mazda)

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 has three rows of seats with seating for six, seven, or eight passengers, depending on model type and trim level. (Mazda)

The hefty Mazda CX-90 is an all-new SUV with seating for six to eight passengers. It replaces the brand’s CX-9 and is available in gasoline-powered and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) models. All told, there are 11 variants in the 2024 CX-90 lineup.

I drove the top-level CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus model, whose $61,325 price includes a $1,375 destination charge and copious upscale standard features in every category, including mechanicals, comfort and convenience, infotainment, safety, and driver assistance. The only extra-cost option on my test vehicle was its beautiful Artisan Red Paint, $595.

At the opposite end of the CX-90 scale, the 3.3 Turbo Select comes in at $40,970.

A new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six engine makes its Mazda debut in the CX-90 gasoline models. Paired with a 48-volt hybrid system, it makes 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque for the Turbo S trims when fed the recommended premium fuel. This is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda.

Fuel is consumed at the EPA-estimated rate of 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

With the new CX-90, Mazda has ventured into Large SUV territory for the North American market. Crafty engineering practices were put into place to ensure good handling characteristics. One example is KPC (kinematic posture control), which applies mild brake force to the inside rear wheel during cornering. It partners with the SUV’s revised rear suspension to deliver a strong sense of stability on winding roads.

Six-passenger seating with two captain’s chairs in the middle row is the standard setup for Turbo S models. Along with the goodly number of goods found within the other two Turbo S models (including 12-speaker Bose audio, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, hands-free power liftgate and on and on) the Premium Plus piles on with: heated second-row seats, ventilated front seats, ventilated second-row seats, a second-row center console and more.

My CX-90 tester had white upholstery, and thanks to Mazda’s interior design genius, it was the first time I thought white upholstery could look good on a car. Rich fabric on the Mazda’s dashboard helped do the trick.

The CX-90’s infotainment system caused me no grief. Hosanna!

2024 MAZDA CX-90 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM PLUS

Base price, including destination charge: $61,325

Price as driven: $61,920

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.