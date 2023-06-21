‘Open door policy’: Snohomish County celebrates World Refugee Day

Kukkun Nemins group performs while representing the Federated Staes of Micronesia during World Refugee Day at Everett Community College on on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Members of Destinee Fijian Dance Troupe perform while representing the islands of Fiji and Tonga during World Refugee Day at Everett Community College on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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World Refugee Day keynote speaker and Everett Community College graduate Phuong Vu smiles during her speach on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Audience members sing along and cheer on Anna Illyin during her World Refugee Day performance at Everett Community College on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Ukrainian singer and song writer Anna Illyin performs a song during World Refugee Day at Everett Community College on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Men film the final procession of traditional Vietnamese long dresses during the “Ao Dai” Fashion Show during World Refugee Day at Everett Community College on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Destinee Harris performs while representing the islands of Fiji and Tonga during World Refugee Day at Everett Community College on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — As a first generation immigrant, Phuong Vu helped her father find work.

“Just navigating the application was like being dropped in the jungle without a map or compass,” she said.

Vu delivered the keynote address Tuesday for World Refugee Day at Everett Community College, honoring the thousands who have arrived in Snohomish County fleeing conflicts in Afghanistan, Ukraine and elsewhere in recent years.

Immigrants, refugees and their families celebrated with lively songs, dance and food.

First held in 2001, World Refugee Day commemorates the 1951 agreement between the United States and other United Nations countries to welcome refugees and work to offer them permanent protection. More than 100 countries celebrate with cultural food, attire and performances.

Every minute, 20 refugees — people who flee their country due to war, persecution or terror — leave everything behind in search of a new life, according to Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest, the refugee-led organization that hosted Tuesday’s event.

“This is a nation founded by immigrants and refugees,” said Amelia Bai, the event’s emcee. “You are wanted and welcome here.”

In 1977, Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest began serving Southeast Asian refugees in Snohomish County. They now serve refugees and immigrants living in Snohomish, Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan and Island counties.

Multiple performers took the stage. Yolihuanl, or “fountain of life” Aztec dancers represented Mexico in colorful traditional clothing and large feather headdresses. The Kukkun Nemins, or “Little Girls,” represented the Chuukese community through dance. The Destinee Dance Troupe represented Fiji and Tonga, Ukrauinian singer Kateryna Nazar performed and Vietnamese community members wore their traditional dress, or “Ao Dai” for a fashion show.

Marsha Aphkas, a 17-year-old Everett High School student, dances with the Kukkun Nemins. She said the group sometimes performs for school multicultural events.

“Growing up was a struggle because of the differences between American culture and our own,” she said. “I just wanna feel the island.”

Aphkas said she has only visited the Federated states of Micronesia when she was much younger, and she wants to return. Her mother, Tarseny Aphkas, immigrated from FSM to Hawaii when she was 9 years old.

Tarseny Aphkas, now the office manager for Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest, said celebrating World Refugee Day is an important way to put a positive spotlight on people who have struggled.

“We’re all people, and we all count,” she said. “Even if our cultures are different.”

After the performances and Vu’s speech, guests celebrated with food. Volunteers served otai, a creamy, tropical fruit drink from Tonga, Afghani kebabs, Bhutanese samosas, Mexican tamales, Vietnamese egg rolls and chicken wings and various Ukrainian desserts.

Everett City Council member Liz Vogeli said experiencing one another’s food, culture and dance is an avenue for personal growth. Vogeli has participated in solidarity marches along Casino Road in support of local immigrants and refugees.

“We celebrate and welcome all who come to our city with nothing but hope in their hearts and clothes on their back,” Vogeli said.

Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest Executive Director Van Dinh-Kuno accepted the World Refugee Day proclamation signed by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

“Snohomish County always has an open door policy,” Dinh-Kuno said.

Sydney Jackson: 425-339-3430; sydney.jackson@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @_sydneyajackson.