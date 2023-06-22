The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school baseball teams

Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Schlenger, sr., P/UTL, Edmonds-Woodway

Click here for The Herald’s player of the year story on Schlenger

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Sells, Mountlake Terrace

Sells guided the Hawks to a 16-11 record, their first winning season since 2018 and the program’s first-ever run of back-to-back state playoff appearances. Mountlake Terrace reached the Class 3A District 1 title game after facing a pair of loser-out games to start the district tournament and upset top-seeded Snohomish in the quarterfinals. The Hawks reached the 3A state tournament’s round of 16.

FIRST TEAM

Dylan Schlenger, sr., P, Edmonds-Woodway

Schlenger posted a 0.61 ERA over 68.2 innings pitched while compiling a 10-0 record over 11 starts and 12 total games pitched. He struck out 67 batters, had a 1.05 WHIP and limited batters to a .198 average. The right-hander tossed six shutouts and pitched a streak of 43 consecutive scoreless innings. He also provided an offensive spark in the postseason while going 6 for 13 with two doubles and two RBI over five games in district and state tournaments. Schlenger helped the Warriors win the Wesco 3A/2A South title, the 3A District 1 tournament title and reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Logan Anderson, sr., P, Shorewood

Anderson struck out 96 batters and recorded a 0.68 ERA and 6-2 record over 62 innings pitched. Anderson, a University of Washington commit, held opponents to a .159 batting average, sported a 0.65 WHIP and posted 1.55 strikeouts per inning. The hard-throwing right-hander pitched three complete games, one shutout and helped the Stormrays reach the 3A state round of 16.

Wyatt Queen, sr., P, Lake Stevens

Queen fanned 64 batters with a 0.74 ERA over 37.2 innings pitched. He posted a 5-1 record, a 0.66 WHIP and struck out 1.70 batters per frame. The right-hander’s efforts included a three-hit shutout in the bi-district tournament against Woodinville. Queen, an Everett Community College commit, helped the Vikings to a 13-8 record.

Braden O’Donnell, jr., C, Jackson

O’Donnell batted .347 with .495 on-base percentage and six doubles. He scored 32 runs and stole 20 bases. O’Donnell helped the Timberwolves win the Wesco 4A title and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.

Talan Zenk, jr., INF, Mountlake Terrace

Zenk batted .418 with a .587 on-base percentage and 1.116 on-base plus slugging. The shortstop had four doubles, one home run, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. Zenk walked 25 times while striking out just 10 times. He helped the Hawks reach the 3A District 1 tournament title game and the 3A state tournament round of 16.

Bode Stevenson, jr., INF, Glacier Peak

Stevenson batted .453 with a 1.081 on-base plus slugging. The shortstop had seven extra-base hits, including two home runs, and scored 22 runs.

Harlan Rowe, jr., INF, Monroe

Rowe batted .369 with a .432 on-base percentage and .548 slugging percentage. The first baseman piled up 12 extra-base hits (10 doubles, one triple, one home run), 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases. He also had a 5-2 record, 3.03 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 39.1 innings pitched. Rowe helped the Bearcats reach the 3A state round of 16

Drew Warner, sr., INF, Edmonds-Woodway

Warner hit .359 with a .456 on-base percentage and .406 slugging percentage with three doubles and 14 RBI. The third baseman walked 12 times to just 11 strikeouts, scored 12 runs and stole seven bases. He also recorded a 4-0 record and one save on the mound with a 1.73 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 28.1 innings pitched. Warner pitched two complete games, including one shutout, and held batters to a .190 batting average. He helped the Warriors win the Wesco 3A/2A South title, the 3A District 1 tournament title and reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Karsten Sweum, jr., OF, Glacier Peak

Sweum batted .479 with a .545 on-base percentage, 1.191 on-base plus slugging and 17 RBI. He also posted a 1.47 ERA and held opponents to a .082 batting average over 19 innings on the mound. Sweum is a Gonzaga University commit.

Colin Beazizo, sr., OF, Lake Stevens

Beazizo hit .367 with a .512 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage. The center fielder recorded eight doubles and one triple. Beazizo, an Everett Community College commit, helped the Vikings to a 13-8 record.

Ryan Nakajima, OF, sr., Jackson

Nakajima batted .368 with a .461 on-base percentage. The center fielder had three doubles, one home run, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Nakajima helped the Timberwolves win the Wesco 4A title and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.

Mason Goodson, sr., DH, Stanwood

Goodson batted .423 with a .545 on-base percentage and 1.174 on-base plus slugging. He had three home runs, 11 RBI and 17 stolen bases. The hard-throwing right-hander also posted a 1.66 ERA, 4-2 record and 86 strikeouts over 42 innings pitched. The University Oregon commit fanned 2.05 batters per inning.

Cooper McBride, sr., UTL, Arlington

McBride recorded a 5-1 record, 0.42 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 50.1 innings pitched. The left-hander fanned 1.71 batters per inning. He also hit .286 with .430 on-base percentage and .460 slugging percentage. The Everett Community College commit had five doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored.

SECOND TEAM

Van Berman, sr., P, Snohomish

Berman, a right-hander, sported a 1.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 4-1 record while striking out 54 batters over 43.1 innings pitched. The right-hander pitched a five-inning, no-hit shutout against Archbishop Murphy. He also batted .366 with an .819 on-base plus slugging, a double and 11 RBI. Berman, a Pierce College commit, helped the Panthers win the Wesco 3A/2A North title.

Brendan McKinley, sr., P, Snohomish

McKinley went 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 40 innings pitched. The left-hander struck out 57 batters (1.42 per inning) and recorded two saves. His efforts included a six-inning, one-hit shutout against Everett. McKinley, a Big Bend Community College commit, also batted .311 and posted a .929 on-base plus slugging with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBI. He helped the Panthers win the Wesco 3A/2A North title.

Chase Halvorson, jr., P, Jackson

Halvorson recorded a 2.42 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched. His efforts included 13 strikeouts over five innings in a combined no-hitter against Meadowdale and a five-hit shutout against Kamiak. The right-hander helped the Timberwolves win the Wesco 4A title and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.

Cole Becker, sr., C, Lake Stevens

Becker batted .383 with a .512 on-base percentage and .417 slugging percentage. He also went 3-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts on the mound. Becker helped the Vikings to a 13-8 record.

Micah Coleman, sr., INF, Jackson

Coleman batted .380 with a .485 on-base percentage. The shortstop had eight doubles and 20 RBI. Coleman, an Everett Community College commit, helped the Timberwolves win the Wesco 4A title and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.

Jace Hampson, jr., INF, Lynnwood

Hampson posted a .541 on-base percentage and .564 slugging percentage with seven doubles and 19 runs scored. He’s a University of Oregon commit.

Aspen Alexander, soph., INF, Lake Stevens

Alexander batted .455 with a .560 on-base percentage and .492 slugging percentage. The shortstop had three doubles and helped the Vikings to a 13-8 record.

Paxton Bigby, sr., INF, Glacier Peak

Bigby hit .433 with a 1.078 on-base plus slugging. The first baseman had seven extra-base hits and 20 RBI. He’s a Shoreline Community College commit.

Diego Escandon, jr., OF, Edmonds-Woodway

Ecandon batted .351 with a .449 on-base percentage and .472 slugging percentage. The center fielder had four doubles, two triples and 17 RBI. He also scored 17 runs, stole eight bases and made just one error on defense. Escandon helped the Warriors win the Wesco 3A/2A South title, the 3A District 1 tournament title and reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Rominic Quiban, sr., OF, Mountlake Terrace

Quiban hit .330 with a .400 on-base percentage and .803 on-base plus slugging. He posted four doubles, one home run, 13 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 15 runs scored. Quiban, a Lassen Community College commit, also walked 12 times to just six strikeouts. He helped the Hawks reach the 3A District 1 tournament title game and the 3A state round of 16.

Parker Mann, sr., OF, Monroe

Mann hit .343 with a .470 on-base percentage and .507 slugging percentage. He had five doubles, three triples, 20 RBI and 18 runs scored. Mann helped the Bearcats reach the 3A state round of 16.

Wyatt Pevny, jr., DH, Lakewood

Penvy batted .531 with a .500 on-base percentage and .813 slugging percentage. He had one double, two triples, one home run and 17 RBI. The left-hander also posted a 2.92 ERA with 69 strikeouts over 48 innings pitched.

Royce Hale, sr., UTL, Marysville Pilchuck

Hall batted .339 with a .458 on-base percentage and .424 slugging percentage. The Seattle University commit had two doubles, one home run, four RBI and 17 runs scored. He posted a 12/12 walk-to-strikeout ratio.