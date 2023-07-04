The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school boys soccer teams

Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ben Hanson, sr., MF, Edmonds-Woodway

Click here for The Herald’s player of the year story on Hanson

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Hanson, Edmonds-Woodway

In Hansen’s first year at the helm, he guided the Warriors to an 18-3-2 overall record while going 14-0-1 in the regular season. Edmonds-Woodway reached the 3A state semifinal round, placing fourth in state. It was the Warriors second trip to the final four since 1990, and their first Wesco league title in 20 years.

FIRST TEAM

Bakary Sonko, soph., F, Lakewood

Sonko scored 17 of Lakewood’s 24 total goals, assisting on six. He was the only underclassmen selected to the Northwest Conference first team.

Azavier Coppin, sr., F, Glacier Peak

Coppin was named to the All-Wesco 4A first team and was the leading vote getter among forwards. Coppin helped the Grizzlies finish second in the league with a 6-6-3 record. Coppin was the Herald’s All-Area Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2021, and was an All-Area selection in 2022.

Alghahie Ceesay, jr., F, Marysville Pilchuck

Ceesay scored 16 goals, adding seven assists for the Tomahawks as they finished 7-8-2 with a 3A district tournament appearance. The All-Wesco 3A/2A first team pick scored or assisted on 76.7% of Pilchuck’s total goals.

Gabe Herrera, jr., F, Archbishop Murphy

Herrera provided 11 goals and three assists for the Wildcats. Herrera was a first team All-Wesco choice and was the second leading vote getter among forwards as Archbishop finished 10-10-1, earning a Class 2A state tournament berth.

Ben Hanson, sr., MF, Edmonds-Woodway

Hanson accounted for 13 goals and 16 assists as the Warriors went 18-3-2 on the year, finishing fourth in the Class 3A state tournament. Hanson was a Washington State High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection, helping Woodway to its first Wesco league championship in 20 years.

Diego Pena Salgado, sr., MF, Marysville Pilchuck

Pena Salgado scored eight goals and handed out seven assists on the season for the Tomahawks (7-8-2). The senior was a first-team All-Wesco league pick.

Lucas Joehnk, sr., MF, Lake Stevens

Joehnk netted seven goals and five assists for the Vikings during the spring season, totaling 20 goals over three seasons as a varsity player. The Whitworth University commit scored or assisted on 75% of Lake Stevens overall goals, earning an All-Wesco 4A first team spot.

Sean Balen, sr., MF, Archbishop Murphy

Balen finished with eight goals and seven assists, helping the Wildcats to a Class 2A state tournament appearance. The Carroll College signee earned a first team All-Wesco nod and was the fourth leading vote getter among midfielders.

Blaise Clapper, sr., D, Shorewood

Clapper led one of the strongest defenses in the Wesco 3A/2A league that allowed just 0.9 goals per game. The senior was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Stormrays as they captured a Class 3A district tournament title and their second straight state tournament berth, finishing the season 16-3-1.

Richard Duncan, jr., D, Edmonds-Woodway

Duncan had 11 goals and five assists for the Warriors as they finished the year 18-3-2 and placed fourth in the Class 3A state tournament. The dual-positional junior was named to the All-Wesco first team as a defender, helping hold opponents to 1.0 goal per game while providing double-digit goals as an attacker.

Isaak Abraham, jr., D, Shorewood

Abraham was one of the staples of a Shorewood defense that allowed a league-best 0.9 goals per game. Abraham was a first team All-Wesco pick and a first team All-Area selection in 2022, helping the Stormrays to a 3A district championship and a state tournament berth.

Kenny Ramirez Moreno, sr., D, Shorecrest

Ramirez Moreno offered one goal and two assists as a defender as Shorecrest finished 16-4-1 and allowed 1.0 goals per contest, making its second straight appearance in the Class 3A state tournament.

Gabriel Wilhelm, sr., G, Edmonds-Woodway

Wilhelm had 10 shutouts for Edmonds-Woodway, helping the Warriors reach the Class 3A state semifinals. The senior was named to the All-Wesco 3A/2A first team.

SECOND TEAM

Victor Ibarra, sr., F, Edmonds-Woodway

Ibarra ended the season with a team-high 16 total goals and added four assists. The attack forward earned a All-Wesco 3A/2A first team nod, scoring or assisting on 29% of team goals as Woodway placed fourth at state, its highest postseason placement since 1990.

Levi Rosman, sr., F, Shorecrest

Rosman bagged 13 goals and five assists during his senior season as Shorecrest earned its second straight state tournament trip. He was a second team All-Wesco 3A/2A choice.

Isaac Parreno, sr., F, Edmonds-Woodway

Parreno was one of four Edmonds-Woodway players to reach double-digit goal totals. He had 13 goals and five assists as a senior, earning a first team All-Wesco 3A/2A nod as the Warriors reached the state semifinal round.

Yosi Haile, sr., F, Shorecrest

Haile totaled 11 goals and six assists as the Scots reached the Class 3A state tournament for the second consecutive season. He was named to the All-Wesco 3A/2A second team.

Archie Dhima, jr., MF, Jackson

Dhima scored eight goals and added five assists, accounting for 30.9% of team goals on the year. Dhima was an All-Wesco 4A first team choice, as the Wolves finished 10-8-1, coming within one win of a state tournament berth.

Taues Jones, sr., MF, Shorecrest

Jones finished the year with five goals and three assists as the Scots reached the state tournament for the second straight year. Jones was a first team All-Wesco league pick.

Edgar Cabrera, sr., MF, Edmonds-Woodway

Cabrera recorded five assists on the year for a loaded Warriors midfielder group. He earned a first team All-Wesco league spot, helping Woodway towards a Wesco 3A/2A league title and a state tournament berth.

Wyatt Stevens, jr. MF, Kamiak

Stevens was the leading vote getter in the Wesco 4A conference for midfielders, earning a first team selection. Stevens helped Kamiak to a district tournament berth.

Antony Cesar, sr., D, Edmonds-Woodway

Cesar was one of two Edmonds-Woodway defenders named to the All-Wesco 3A/2A first team, along with Richard Duncan. The senior scored two goals over the course of the year, helping the Warriors hold opposing teams to 1.0 goals per game.

Sam Russell, sr., D, Jackson

Russell was a first team All-Wesco pick as Jackson finished first in the 4A league with a 10-8-1 record, coming within one win of clinching a state berth as the Wolves allowed 1.6 goals a game in league games.

Fedel Tewolde, sr., D, Mountlake Terrace

Tewolde helped the Hawks to within one win of a 3A state tournament berth as Terrace finished 8-11-2. He was named to the All-Wesco first team as the Hawks allowed 1.9 goals per game on the season.

Ethan Bednarski, sr., D, Glacier Peak

Bednarski was the leading vote getter for defenders who made the All-Wesco 4A first team. He helped the Grizzlies to a 6-6-3 overall record as GP reached the district tournament, finishing second in the league in points allowed.

Eddie Gonzalez Canal, soph., G, Shorecrest

Gonzalez Canal provided six shutouts for the Scots as they reached the Class 3A state tournament. He allowed just 11 goals as Shorecrest finished 16-4-1, going 14-1-0 in league.