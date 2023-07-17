2023 Palisade flagship is a winner for the Hyundai lineup

The Hyundai Palisade midsize SUV has three-row seating and is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Palisade XRT model is new for 2023, with 20-inch wheels, a rugged appearance, and black exterior accents. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Palisade midsize SUV has established itself as a winner, not only as the flagship in the brand’s lineup but also in the market. For model year 2023 there are interior and exterior styling updates, some new features, infotainment system enhancements, and a new XRT model.

Exterior modifications include a new grille, front and rear bumper fascias, headlamps, and wheel design.

Inside, the instrument panel, gauge cluster, and audio interface are redesigned, and the steering wheel has a new look. A 12-inch higher-resolution infotainment display, Wi-Fi hotspot, boosted USB and wireless charging performance, a massaging seat for the driver, and heated third-row seats are among the feature upgrades.

The new rugged-themed XRT model gets dark-finish 20-inch wheels, unique front and rear fascias with skid-plate design elements, a dark-finish grille, black roof rails, a power sunroof, and black leatherette upholstery.

There are five Palisade trim levels for 2023: SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy. Model year 2024 adds another new trim, the Calligraphy Night Edition, in the top-tier position. It’s outfitted with the same rugged-themed features as the XRT.

Every Palisade model is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. AWD costs an extra $1,900. Pricing starts at $37,235 for a front-drive SE, including a $1,335 freight charge. The top-of-the-line Calligraphy AWD carries a $53,085 sticker. Given what you get with the Hyundai Palisade, it’s attractive pricing.

Palisade’s sophisticated interior provides an abundance of room and comfort for up to seven or eight passengers. Carrying capacity varies depending on whether the second row is a bench seat or captain’s chairs.

With all seats folded, 86 cubic feet of cargo space is there for the filling. If the second-row seats are in upright position but the third row is folded, cargo space is 46 cubic feet. Flip up the third row seat and you’re looking at 18 cubic feet for your stuff.

A wonderful wide center console accommodates the push-button gear selector, the climate system and drive mode controls, and other settings. Large buttons and knobs dominate. They are easy to see and reach, by the driver and front-seat passenger. Modernity has not been cast aside. There’s still a nice touchscreen for those who celebrate.

A 3.8-liter V6 engine partnered with an eight-speed automatic transmission motivates the Palisade competently with its 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy suffers a bit from the V6 and no hybrid action. EPA ratings for a front-drive Palisade are 19 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. AWD configuration drops the numbers to 19/25/21 mpg.

2023 HYUNDAI PALISADE XRT AWD

Base price, including destination charge: $44,435

Price as driven: $45,050

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.