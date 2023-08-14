1 injured in shooting at Mill Creek shopping center

This map shows the approximate location of a shooting that left one person injured in Mill Creek on Saturday.

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MILL CREEK — One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday in Mill Creek, police say.

Around 2 a.m., reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of 132nd Street SE led officers to find a “male” with a gunshot wound at the Thomas Lake shopping center, Mill Creek police said in a press release Monday afternoon.

The injured person was taken to a hospital. His age was not released.

As of Monday, police hadn’t arrested any suspects. Investigators said the shooter was at large.

A Mill Creek city spokesperson was unable to provide further information.

Four miles south of Mill Creek, four men were injured hours later in an “apparent gang-related shooting” in the parking lot of a Bothell-area apartment complex. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

Nobody had been arrested in the Bothell case as of Monday, either.