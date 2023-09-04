Mobile opioid treatment among Snohomish County goals to fight epidemic

The Carnegie Resource Center in Everett, Washington on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A needle clean-up kit is displayed on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Snohomish County took the next step this week in mapping out how to combat the growing opioid epidemic and spend its $14 million slice of the state’s opioid settlement.

So far this year, opioids have killed at least 166 people in Snohomish County, according to the medical examiner’s office.

In response, County Executive Dave Somers announced a ”holistic” approach to the crisis that included aggressive deadlines to develop a plan of action alongside the Multi-Agency Coordination group, or MAC, which is tasked with addressing the drug crisis.

On Wednesday, Somers and the MAC group announced seven goals and strategies moving forward.

“I lost my kid brother in March from a fentanyl overdose. I know how deadly these drugs are and the impacts they have on loved ones and our whole community,” Somers said in a press release. “In Snohomish County, we have the infrastructure and partnerships needed to address substance use disorder, and we’re acting with urgency to launch and expand local efforts.”

The list of goals, approved by the Disaster Policy Group, aim to reduce drug use, expand treatment options and spread awareness of life-saving resources. Goals include working with school superintendents on prevention education, training county staff to administer naloxone and investigating the feasibility of a mobile opioid treatment program.

The mobile treatment program would operate in “high priority areas of the county,” administering medication and behavioral health therapies. It would be funded by existing county dollars.

“Our community has seen the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis and the toll it takes on individuals and families alike,” Jared Mead, chair of the County Council, said in an interview Friday. “I am proud that Snohomish County leaders are focusing on targeted goals and outcomes to meet this monumental crisis with the monumental and cohesive effort that it will take to improve lives in our community by expanding access to care and services and creating a continuity of care.”

After the state’s $518 million settlement with opioid distributors, Snohomish County is set to receive $14 million over the next 15 years, but Somers hopes for more funding.

“Ultimately, we need an influx of state and federal dollars to address the complex issues individuals, communities, and businesses are facing because of this drug crisis,” the county executive said in the press release.

According to county authorities, the street cost of fentanyl has dropped dramatically.

As of July, a pill that used to go for $5 to $10 was selling for as low as 10 cents. Lower prices have increased access, wreaking havoc on people facing addiction, officials explained.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, also has a longer withdrawal period than other opioids.

The goals to address this crisis include specific deadlines.

By Sept. 30, the county will begin rolling out fact sheets to improve understanding of the drug crisis and update the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website to make it more user-friendly.

By Oct. 1, the county aims to increase the availability of overdose antidotes like naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan.

By Dec. 31, officials will begin distributing $150,000 on an application basis to community organizations providing opioid support services. The county also plans to use GIS, or the geographic information system, to identify real-time “hot spots” for overdoses, improving situational awareness of the issue.

The rest of the strategies, like prevention partnerships with local school districts, have 2024 deadlines.

The MAC Group is still developing long-term strategies to reduce the number of people suffering from substance use disorder.

“We must do more,” Somers said, “before we lose more family members and neighbors.

Kayla J. Dunn: 425-339-3449; kayla.dunn@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @KaylaJ_Dunn.