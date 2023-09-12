2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 generates plenty of prestige

The 2023 Electrified GV70 is a spanking new compact SUV from the Genesis luxury brand. It seats five, goes very fast, looks lovely, and turns its nose up at gasoline.

There are two trim levels, Advanced and Prestige. Pricing starts at $66,975 with the destination charge included. The Advanced model offers plenty of prestige, with a long list of upscale standard equipment starting with the electric powertrain itself and taking it from there into the luxury features domain. The Prestige model puts more frosting on the cake for another $6,800.

The Electrified GV70 has two electric motors, one on each axle, and a 77.4-kWh battery. This setup delivers all-wheel drive, 429 horsepower, and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Push the Boost Mode button and you’ll get 483 horsepower for 10 thrilling seconds, but you’ll pay for it with a commensurate drop in your remaining range readout. And the Electrified GV70’s driving range on a full charge is 236 miles, not among the farthest in its class.

On the upside, the Electrified GV70 is capable of charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in only 18 minutes.

EPA-estimated ratings are 98 MPGe during city driving, 83 MPGe on the highway, and 91 MPGe combined.

I drove the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige model. Its Savile Silver paint and Glacier White interior gave it an ethereal look. I half expected to see it fly away from my driveway. It did fly, on the ground, when the mighty all-electric power kicked in immediately when I politely engaged the accelerator pedal. No stomping required. This would-be angel of a vehicle is devilishly quick.

The white interior looked spartan and plush at the same time, if such a thing is possible. I believe it is, I saw it for myself, and I’m calling it “splush.”

Interior accommodations are at such a high premium level they could inspire an eponymous compliment called “Genesis-grade” in the automotive world.

The Electrified GV70 Prestige has a standard infotainment system with 14.5-inch touchscreen, navigation, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a fantastic 15-speaker Lexicon premium audio system. The touchscreen works well but reaching some spots with accuracy and suitable pressure while driving can be iffy. The center console has a rotary knob that also controls the touchscreen, which is great, but it’s right next to the similar gear selector knob. Keeping them straight can take a little getting used to.

2023 GENESIS ELECTRIFIED GV70 PRESTIGE

Base price, including destination charge: $73,775

Price as driven: $74,350

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.