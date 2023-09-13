GALLERY: Snohomish edges E-W in boys tennis match
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023
SNOHOMISH — Cade Strickland took down Nalu Akiona 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match, and Snohomish took three of four matches in singles play to earn a hard-fought 4-3 boys tennis win over Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday afternoon.
Ethan Coster and Keegan Britten also won singles matches for the Panthers, and Arman Mkrtychev earned a singles win for Edmonds-Woodway.
The Warriors bounced back and won two of three matches in doubles play, including at No. 1 where Jude Wilcox and Nico Menanno earned a win.
Snohomish 4, Edmonds-Woodway 3
At Snohomish H.S.
Singles—Cade Strickland (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-4, 6-3; Arman Mkrtychev (EW) def. Alex Schwieger 6-3, 6-4; Ethan Coster (S) def. Tomas Mahoney 7-5, 3-6, 6-1; Keegan Britten (S) def. Teo Mahoney 7-6 (3), 6-4. Doubles—Jude Wilcox-Nico Menanno (EW) def. Leif Hodkinson-LJ Caldwell 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Alden Graafstra-Enzo Porletto (S) def. Jon Marquart-Tim Park 7-6 (5), 6-4; Simon Branch-Cooper Giles (EW) def. Dillin Jorgensen-Rydge Longenecker 6-3, 6-4.
See below for a photo gallery of the match