GALLERY: Snohomish edges E-W in boys tennis match

Snohomish and Edmonds-Woodway doubles teams go head-to-head on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Snohomish’s Cade Strickland returns a ball against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Edmonds-Woodway’s Arman Mkrtychev sends the ball back against Snohomish on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Edmonds-Woodway’s Nalu Akiona returns the ball against Snohomish on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Snohomish’s Alex Schwieger returns on the backhand against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Edmonds-Woodway’s Nalu Akiona returns the ball against Snohomish on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Snohomish’s Cade Strickland sends a backhand back to his opponent against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

SNOHOMISH — Cade Strickland took down Nalu Akiona 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match, and Snohomish took three of four matches in singles play to earn a hard-fought 4-3 boys tennis win over Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Coster and Keegan Britten also won singles matches for the Panthers, and Arman Mkrtychev earned a singles win for Edmonds-Woodway.

The Warriors bounced back and won two of three matches in doubles play, including at No. 1 where Jude Wilcox and Nico Menanno earned a win.

Snohomish 4, Edmonds-Woodway 3

At Snohomish H.S.

Singles—Cade Strickland (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-4, 6-3; Arman Mkrtychev (EW) def. Alex Schwieger 6-3, 6-4; Ethan Coster (S) def. Tomas Mahoney 7-5, 3-6, 6-1; Keegan Britten (S) def. Teo Mahoney 7-6 (3), 6-4. Doubles—Jude Wilcox-Nico Menanno (EW) def. Leif Hodkinson-LJ Caldwell 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Alden Graafstra-Enzo Porletto (S) def. Jon Marquart-Tim Park 7-6 (5), 6-4; Simon Branch-Cooper Giles (EW) def. Dillin Jorgensen-Rydge Longenecker 6-3, 6-4.

See below for a photo gallery of the match