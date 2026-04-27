Prep baseball: Jackson breaks out bats in sixth to beat Lake Stevens

Prep baseball roundup for Monday, April 27:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 12, Lake Stevens 7

LAKE STEVENS — Trailing 7-6 going into the seventh, Jackson (14-4 overall, 5-3, league) pounded the Vikings for six runs in the final inning. Rylan Taguchi and Ashton Bergman (4 walks, two runs) each registered RBIs in the inning, while Colby Bossert (3 RBI) and Gavin Clark (3 RBI) each doubled in two runs.

Ayden Hale (3-for-4, run, RBI) and Cayden DeElena (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 Run) led the Lake Stevens (10-5, 5-3) offense, which scored six runs in the fourth.

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Arlington 18, Cascade 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 10, Everett 4

EVERETT — Snohomish pounded on the Seagulls early, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. Chase Clark led the way, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Rider Walsh and Reve LeRoux each had two hits and an RBI.

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Marysville Getchell 13, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 3, Shorecrest 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Kaden Fleming scored on Jack Gripentrog’s bases-loaded walk for the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth. Charlie Schofield went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Hawks (9-9 overall, 5-5 league). Owen Meek kept Terrace in the game on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing two earned runs on a hit and four walks while striking out five. Layton Ronghold pitched two scoreless innings to close it out.

David Telling had the lone hit for Shorecrest (7-11, 3-7).

Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood

Non-league

Shorewood 7, Monroe 2

Kamiak 9, Meadowdale 2

Stanwood 10, Archbishop Murphy 0

Glacier Peak 10, Mercer Island 5

Blaine 7, Sultan 0

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 8, South Whidbey 3

University Prep 4, King’s 2