GALLERY: Lynnwood volleyball sweeps Jackson
Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 14, 2023
BOTHELL — Hannah Johnson had eight kills and five blocks, and Sammy Holmer added eight kills, six digs, two blocks and one ace as Lynnwood stayed perfect early in the season with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 non-league win over Jackson on Thursday night.
Makena Kaleo had nine kills and two blocks, and Charlie Thomas chipped in 26 assists, four kills, 10 digs and one ace for Lynnwood (3-0), which was tied for the No. 3 ranking in Class 3A in the initial Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Poll of the season.
Jackson fell to 2-1 overall.
See below for a photo gallery from the match