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GALLERY: Lynnwood volleyball sweeps Jackson

Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Ryan Berry

Lynnwood junior Harmony Johnson goes for the kill against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
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Lynnwood junior Harmony Johnson goes for the kill against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood senior setter Charlie Thomas puts one up for a teammate against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood junior Harmony Johnson goes for the kill against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Jackson’s Riley Sevilla serves the ball against Lynnwood during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood’s Hannah Johnson high-fives teammates before a matchup against Jackson on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Jackson’s London Redd bumps the ball back over her head and towards the net against Lynnwood during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Jackson sophomore Sakura Yokoo goes for the kill against Lynnwood during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood’s Charlie Thomas nearly makes a diving save against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood teammates mob senior Abbie Orr (4) after her impressive dig led to a point against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Jackson setter Addison Eastwood sets the ball up for a teammate against Lynnwood during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Jackson’s Sakura Yokoo tips the ball over two Lynnwood blockers during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood blockers Makena Kaleo (29) and Harmony Johnson (10) prepare for a spike from Jackson’s Sakura Yokoo during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood libero Jordyn Higa receives a serve against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Jackson captain Ellie Stark sends the ball over the net against Lynnwood during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood’s Sammy Holmer steps up to serve against Jackson during a volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lynnwood High School in Bothell, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

BOTHELL — Hannah Johnson had eight kills and five blocks, and Sammy Holmer added eight kills, six digs, two blocks and one ace as Lynnwood stayed perfect early in the season with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 non-league win over Jackson on Thursday night.

Makena Kaleo had nine kills and two blocks, and Charlie Thomas chipped in 26 assists, four kills, 10 digs and one ace for Lynnwood (3-0), which was tied for the No. 3 ranking in Class 3A in the initial Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Poll of the season.

Jackson fell to 2-1 overall.

See below for a photo gallery from the match

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