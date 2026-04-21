Prep roundup: Big inning moves Glacier Peak baseball into first place

Glacier Peak’s Lucas Keller reacts to making it to second base during the game against Meadowdale on April 8 in Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Glacier Peak’s Lucas Keller reacts to making it to second base during the game against Meadowdale on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 6, Jackson 4

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies scored all six of their runs in the fourth inning to take over first place in the league at 6-2 (13-4 overall). Jackson (13-3, 4-2) responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, but could not overcome Glacier Peak’s six-spot. Kalell Chim, JW Grose (double, 2 RBI), Lucas Keller (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Atticus Quist all drove in runs during the onslaught.

Leadoff hitter Ashton Bergman went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run for the Timberwolves.

Kamiak 12, Mariner 2

Kamiak 12, Cascade 0

Northwest

Lakewood 10, Blaine 4

Non-league

Franklin 4, Lynnwood 2

Nathan Hale 9, Shorecrest 3

King’s 7, Rochester 1

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS GOLF

Wesco 4A meet, at Gleneagle G.C., scores not reported

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish at Monroe, at Echo Falls G.C., scores not reported

Everett at Marysville Pilchuck, at Cedarcrest G.C., scores not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 6, Cascade 1

At Cascade H.S.

Singles—Tiya Aleti (K) def. Yasmina Drissy 6-2, 6-4. Sophia Manabat (C) def. Anna Kim 6-5, 6-2. Hannah Kim (K) def. Miley Ho 1-6, 6-o, 6-0. Yevi Park (K) def. Dani Desimone 6-0, 6-0. Anne Marie Madson-Julia Amarsaihan (K) def. Sophia Thigpen-Lana Vu 6-2, 6-2. Charlotte Lee-Julie Yi (K) def. Inessa Dmitruk-Tashi Sherpa 6-3, 6-2. Jimin Hahn-Angela Madson (K) def. Eva Wagner-Grace Phu 6-4, 6-1.

— — — — — —

Jackson 4, Lake Stevens 3

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0

At Snohomish H.S.

Singles—Janelle Childs (S) def. Stella Baumgart 6-0, 6-0. Elle Cottet (S) def. Analise Weber 6-0, 6-0. Ella Woolley (S) def. Grace Cabrera 6-0, 6-0. Ella Beaver (S) def. Gabi Cabrera 6-0, 6-1. Doubles—Bianca Richards-Noelle Larson (S) def. Abi Guzman-Danna Mendoza 6-0, 6-0. Ava Beaver-Claire Bosa (S) def. Lila Freeman-Milan Rivera Valencia 6-0, 6-0. Greta Shears-Kate Kakalecik (S) def. Jill Thomas-Addison Lopez 6-0, 6-1.

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Mountlake Terrace 1

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Singles—Amanda Wangmo (M) def. Abby Peterson 4-6, 6-4, 1-0. Maddie Asche (E) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-0, 6-0. Poppy Swenson (E) def. Tramanh Ho 6-2, 6-2. Symren Gill (E) def. Julia Shteyngart 7-5, 2-6, 1-0. Doubles—Sydney Bates-Darcy Brennan (E) def. Alex Robles-Clara Loveless 6-4, 6-4. Amelia Miller-Ava Oliver (E) def. Camden Curtis-Hanna Nguyen 6-0, 6-1. Izzy Bertran-Jenna Hodson (E) def. Gretta Patterson-Hailey Kang 6-0, 6-1.

Non-league

Mariner at Archbishop Murphy, scores not reported

Northwest

Lakewood at Burlington-Edison, scores not reported

Emerald Sound

King’s at Eastside Prep, scores not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 2, Arlington 1

Jackson 2, Kamiak 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 3, Stanwood 0

Marysville Pilchuck 3, Everett 2

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 3, Mountlake Terrace 1

Shorecrest 4, Archbishop Murphy 2

Lynnwood 2, Edmonds-Woodway 1

Non-league

Meadowdale 3, Mariner 2

Northwest

Squalicum 4, Lakewood 1

Emerald Sound

King’s 6, Eastside Prep 2

Granite Falls at Bush, canceled