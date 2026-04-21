Prep roundup: Big inning moves Glacier Peak baseball into first place
Published 11:09 pm Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 21:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BASEBALL
Wesco 4A
Glacier Peak 6, Jackson 4
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies scored all six of their runs in the fourth inning to take over first place in the league at 6-2 (13-4 overall). Jackson (13-3, 4-2) responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, but could not overcome Glacier Peak’s six-spot. Kalell Chim, JW Grose (double, 2 RBI), Lucas Keller (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Atticus Quist all drove in runs during the onslaught.
Leadoff hitter Ashton Bergman went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run for the Timberwolves.
Kamiak 12, Mariner 2
Kamiak 12, Cascade 0
Northwest
Lakewood 10, Blaine 4
Non-league
Franklin 4, Lynnwood 2
Nathan Hale 9, Shorecrest 3
King’s 7, Rochester 1
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GIRLS GOLF
Wesco 4A meet, at Gleneagle G.C., scores not reported
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish at Monroe, at Echo Falls G.C., scores not reported
Everett at Marysville Pilchuck, at Cedarcrest G.C., scores not reported
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesco 4A
Kamiak 6, Cascade 1
At Cascade H.S.
Singles—Tiya Aleti (K) def. Yasmina Drissy 6-2, 6-4. Sophia Manabat (C) def. Anna Kim 6-5, 6-2. Hannah Kim (K) def. Miley Ho 1-6, 6-o, 6-0. Yevi Park (K) def. Dani Desimone 6-0, 6-0. Anne Marie Madson-Julia Amarsaihan (K) def. Sophia Thigpen-Lana Vu 6-2, 6-2. Charlotte Lee-Julie Yi (K) def. Inessa Dmitruk-Tashi Sherpa 6-3, 6-2. Jimin Hahn-Angela Madson (K) def. Eva Wagner-Grace Phu 6-4, 6-1.
— — — — — —
Jackson 4, Lake Stevens 3
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0
At Snohomish H.S.
Singles—Janelle Childs (S) def. Stella Baumgart 6-0, 6-0. Elle Cottet (S) def. Analise Weber 6-0, 6-0. Ella Woolley (S) def. Grace Cabrera 6-0, 6-0. Ella Beaver (S) def. Gabi Cabrera 6-0, 6-1. Doubles—Bianca Richards-Noelle Larson (S) def. Abi Guzman-Danna Mendoza 6-0, 6-0. Ava Beaver-Claire Bosa (S) def. Lila Freeman-Milan Rivera Valencia 6-0, 6-0. Greta Shears-Kate Kakalecik (S) def. Jill Thomas-Addison Lopez 6-0, 6-1.
Edmonds-Woodway 6, Mountlake Terrace 1
At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.
Singles—Amanda Wangmo (M) def. Abby Peterson 4-6, 6-4, 1-0. Maddie Asche (E) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-0, 6-0. Poppy Swenson (E) def. Tramanh Ho 6-2, 6-2. Symren Gill (E) def. Julia Shteyngart 7-5, 2-6, 1-0. Doubles—Sydney Bates-Darcy Brennan (E) def. Alex Robles-Clara Loveless 6-4, 6-4. Amelia Miller-Ava Oliver (E) def. Camden Curtis-Hanna Nguyen 6-0, 6-1. Izzy Bertran-Jenna Hodson (E) def. Gretta Patterson-Hailey Kang 6-0, 6-1.
Non-league
Mariner at Archbishop Murphy, scores not reported
Northwest
Lakewood at Burlington-Edison, scores not reported
Emerald Sound
King’s at Eastside Prep, scores not reported
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
BOYS SOCCER
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 2, Arlington 1
Jackson 2, Kamiak 1
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 3, Stanwood 0
Marysville Pilchuck 3, Everett 2
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 3, Mountlake Terrace 1
Shorecrest 4, Archbishop Murphy 2
Lynnwood 2, Edmonds-Woodway 1
Non-league
Meadowdale 3, Mariner 2
Northwest
Squalicum 4, Lakewood 1
Emerald Sound
King’s 6, Eastside Prep 2
Granite Falls at Bush, canceled