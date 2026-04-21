Prep Roundup: Wild 8th drives Snohomish baseball past Meadowdale

Prep roundup for Monday, April 20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Non-league

Snohomish 9, Meadowdale 1 (8)

LYNNWOOD — The Panthers (12-4) unleashed an offensive fury in the top of the eighth inning of a game that was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation. Brecklin Davisson (double, triple, RBI, 2 runs), Rider Walsh, Harvey LeRoux (2-for-5, double, RBI, run), Chase Clark and Landen Klein (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs) drove in runs during the onslaught before the final runs of the decisive inning were scored on two Meadowdale errors and a hit by pitch. Trevor Vorderbruggen started for Snohomish, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.

Meadowdale’s (6-9) Carson Bishop threw six scoreless with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits and a walk.

— — — — — —

Mountlake Terrace 10, Arlington 1

Lynnwood 16, Marysville Pilchuck 14

BOTHELL — Marysville Pilchuck got off to a fast start, going up 5-0 in the top of the first before Lynnwood chipped away at the lead until the Royals pulled away. Eight Lynnwood starters contributed with an RBI, led by junior Gavin Overstreet (2-for-2, triple, two walks, 3 RBI). Marysville Pilchuck out-hit Lynnwood 18-11, led by Ryker Stewart (5-for-6, triple, 3 RBI, run).

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 16, Cascade 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 5, Everett 3

Stanwood 8, Marysville Getchell 1

Emerald Sound

Overlake 10, Granite Falls 6

BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 4A

Cascade 2, Glacier Peak 1

EVERETT — Stiven Sifontes scored the golden goal in overtime as Cascade improved to 7-3-2 overall and 5-3-1 in league. Gona Markos struck first for the Bruins on an assist from Axel Lopez, and Nik Villasenor of Glacier Peak (8-3-2, 6-2-1) knotted the score at 1-1 to send the game into overtime.

BOYS GOLF

Wesco 4A meet

At Mill Creek C.C., par 36

Team scores: Kamiak 150, Arlington 161, Lake Stevens 163, Jackson 163, Glacier Peak 164, Cascade 181, Mariner DNQ.

Top 10 golfers: Tristan Kim (K) 33, Hugo Ramires (L) 35, Kason Swanson (G) 35, Lewis Yoon (K) 36, Brayden Van Hook (K) 38, Oscar Hendrickson (G) 39, Cameron Miller (A) 40, Aaron Wren (A) 40, Ian Starup (A) 40, Ian Fraser (J) 40.

Burlington-Edison Invitational

At Skagit G.&C.C.

Team scores: Kamiak 329, Glacier Peak 363, Burlington-Edison 380, Mercer Island 384, Oak Harbor 387, Mount Vernon 430, Snohomish 433, Lake Stevens 444, Stanwood 445, Meadowdale 453, Sedro-Woolley 456, Monroe 472, Edmonds Woodway 485, Mountlake Terrace 511, Marysville Getchell 520, Lynnwood 541.

Top 10 golfers: Noel Chong 73,Allie Suh 78, Sarah Dyer 80, Ariel Yang 83, Kinsley Rector 84, Karen Ngethe 84, Caity Horton 87, Makayla Sarigumba 87, Brielle Cai 87, Scarlett Nations 87.